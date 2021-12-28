PALMER LAKE • Actor and musician John Schneider is coming to the Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts in February.
The former “The Dukes of Hazzard” star will perform at 7 p.m., Feb. 12 at the 304 Highway 105 venue.
Advanced tickets are available for $75 for TLCA members and $80 for non members. Tickets for this show are expected to sell out. Day of the show tickets are $80 for members and $85 for non members. Reserved seating is available for an additional $10 each ticket, and for an additional $100 a meet and greet is available with the artist.
Schneider also portrayed Jonathan Kent in the 2001-2011 television series “Smallville,” as well as James “Jim” Cryer on the television series “The Haves and the Have Nots,” created by Tyler Perry.
He has also made special guest appearances or had recurring roles on television shows including “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman,” “JAG,” “CSI,” “Walker, Texas Ranger,” “Leverage,” “Desperate Housewives” and “Glee.” His film career includes 45 titles made between 1983 and 2021, some of which he wrote and directed.
Schneider has also been seen on stage in the 1996 Broadway revival of “Chicago” as Billy Flynn and the original Broadway cast of “Grand Hotel” in 1989.
Alongside his acting career, Schneider has been an accomplished vocalist since the early 1980s. He has released nine studio albums and a greatest hits package, as well as 18 singles. Some of his country music hits include “I’ve Been Around Enough to Know,” “Country Girls,” “What’s a Memory Like You” and “You’re the Last Thing I Needed Tonight,” all of which reached the top of the Billboard country singles charts.
For tickets and more information visit the center’s website at trilakesarts.org or call 719-481-0475.