In the days and weeks following the Nov. 8 election, the Lewis-Palmer School District 38 leadership team spent time listening to our staff and stakeholders.
We received plenty of feedback, some sympathy and some criticism. It’s all fair, and we continue to remain open to feedback that leads to a deeper understanding in collaboration with our community. Our message has remained consistent throughout. While the result of 4A, which officially stands at 10,713 yes votes and 11,627 no votes, is disappointing, we must continue to deliberately move forward.
Inevitably, there will be repercussions from the vote. District budgets will not be brought to parity with our neighbors, and we will continue to be hard-pressed to eliminate gaps in pay. This will manifest itself in staff who will explore their options among neighboring districts, and some will choose to depart.
Nonetheless, we will continue to do all that we can to recruit and retain our staff as we seek to find ways to eliminate budgetary shortfalls that prevent us from being competitive in the region in terms of pay.
Homing in on the question of “what’s next” centers on the challenge of recruiting and retaining staff, ensuring we do all that we can to let our staff know we value them, and we will continue to work on their behalf. Presently, this manifests itself in ongoing work to value staff time. All options are on the table in this regard, including exploring a four-day school week, expanding leave options and flexibility, and adjusting schedules to be more advantageous for staff.
On Monday, Dec. 12, our Board of Education came together to discuss and evaluate the results of a survey that garnered more than 2,000 responses from parents and staff, and I would encourage all community members to listen to that discussion.
In summary, we found broad support in our community for a four-day week. We also saw broad support for flexibility in closing the school district when school is not in session to maximize on savings for utilities, among other options. We look forward to engaging our district stakeholders in all of these possibilities as we seek to determine viable and sustainable actions. Our end goal of elevating every student, every day, and honoring and valuing our staff who are so dedicated to this cause will be our guideposts in this process.
While we know the work ahead of us will not be easy, we’re confident it will be worth it, and we are confident that we can continue to serve our students, staff and families with a strong school district that is recognized for its growth and achievement.
We’re committed to continuing to work and partner with our community, and we’re hopeful of the possibilities that the future holds for D38.
Dr. KC Somers is superintendent of Lewis-Palmer School District 38.