Many are heading to back to school this month across the Pikes Peak region. Our family has two (now) high school students, and we’ve been familiarizing ourselves with schedules, teachers and materials, as well as planning for extracurricular activities to keep their growing minds and bodies active outside of school.
This time of year can look a little different for everyone. Some younger learners are attending school for the very first time while other kids and teens are returning to in-person, remote or at-home learning. There are young adults heading to college or trade school to further their education and workforce skills, along with those who are pursuing learning opportunities later in life. And, of course, there are the busy parents and caregivers who are helping set up their K-12 students for academic success this school year.
Regardless of what back-to-school looks like for you, Pikes Pikes Peak Library District can help you and others achieve educational and life goals. The Library offers so many valuable resources and services for students of all ages and pursuits. I encourage you to explore which options could help you and your loved ones excel in and out of the classroom.
With a library card, students can get homework help from the comforts of home or by using the WiFi at their local library. The online service covers many subject areas for kindergarteners to adult learners. There’s live support and skills building available from expert tutors in math, science, social studies and English, plus writing and reading assistance. It’s accessible online Monday-Sunday from 2 to 11 p.m. local time.
Elementary-age students and their parents or caregivers can access many family-friendly books and audiobooks from our large physical and digital collections. Kids can also learn how to write, draw, code and design through the Library. Visit ppld.org/kids to check out all resources and services, some of which do require a library card.
In addition to live tutoring, high school and middle school students can get help with school projects and other assignments. There’s also workforce readiness training, practice driving tests, and SAT and ACT prep to help young adults prepare for the future. You can find out what’s available with (and without) a library card at ppld.org/teens.
For those considering, beginning or continuing a homeschool education for their family, make sure to check out PPLD’s Homeschool Hub. You’ll find a collection of no-cost lesson plans, worksheets, teaching tips, calendars and more, which are organized by grade level. There’s also the Educational Resource Center at East Library, along with virtual and in-person Library programs, all of which focuses on educational enrichment for homeschool students and families.
Adults with educational pursuits should check out the Adult Learning Center that’s accessible with your library card. The online service offers live tutoring, skills building, along with a writing lab and test center. Another option is Mango Languages, where you can choose from 70 languages to learn and practice, including 21 options for English as a Second Language learners. Plus, there are in-person classes where you can build your computer skills, learn to sew, get certified to use makerspace equipment, and so much more. (See what’s available near you at ppld.librarymarket.com.)
You can count on PPLD to support lifelong learning and academic success, wherever you may be on your educational journey. If you don’t have a library card yet, sign up and get started today at ppld.org/library-cards.
Michelle Ray is Chief Communications Officer for Pikes Peak Library District. Besides touting all that the Library offers, the Kentucky native enjoys spending time with her husband, stepchildren and pets, plus hiking, paddling, reading and volunteering. She can be reached at mray@ppld.org or by calling 719-531-6333, x6401.