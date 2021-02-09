We published the first version of this story back in early 2018. Three years later, we wonder how our advice has held up. What are we still holding to? What new has come down the proverbial pipeline? Some of these “tidbits” are self-taught in the school of “hard knocks” while many are cribbed from others in the industry (cookbook authors, restaurant columnists, food magazines, etc.). Either way, it’s in the kitchen where streamlining and idea “hacking” have proven the highest return on investment…maybe ‘cuz we spend more time there than anywhere else. Hope y’all can find some of these useful.
Be sure your pasta water truly tastes of the sea • Yes, you can froth your cappuccino’s milk with a French press. Youtube it • With dishwater tablets, you actually get what you pay for: the Cascade Platinums will make your dishes sparkle, and the marketing ain’t lying. You ain’t gotta scrub ‘em at all! • We still wash all our knives by hand • The pros may disagree but dry aging your steaks makes sense to us, just salt the deuce out of ‘em first • To kill mildew, we still microwave sponges and dishcloths • Kirkland paper towels are still the best • Remember to read fully through recipes, even prior to buying ingredients; a six hour rest time for a dough or meat marinade can still throw off your groove • Cook your bacon in the oven • We still wear aprons • Maybe our best advice? Use painter’s tape to label and date leftovers, and never again guess your way through moldy Tupperware • After thinking otherwise, we’ve decided you don’t have to always buy the premium of everything: we love the inexpensive Victorinox chefs knives and Winco brand cooking utensils and no-name bamboo tools • We still love Swedish dishcloths • We’ve learned by experience, and then been validated by the great James Hoffmann, that immersion brewing is far more forgiving than any fancy pour over • And the best way to up your home coffee game is still to buy a better grinder • Use an instant read thermometer • Most wine is not intended for aging; drink it soon after you buy it. Can’t finish it? Proven most effective: cork it and keep it in the fridge • The Benriner Japanese vegetable mandolin has no rival • We said it before and we’ll say it again: Heartburn generally associated with coffee’s “acidity” is actually caused by rancid oils in stale coffee; use coffee within three or four weeks of the roast date. No roast date on your coffee? Buy different coffee • Electric kettles are brilliant • For an afternoon boost, sometimes it’s OK to drink grocery store coffee made in a moka pot • To rock it in the kitchen, ya don’t need much more than a good nonstick pan and a series of carbon steel pans and a large Dutch oven • And as always: Love food. Love people.
