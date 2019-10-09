ACADEMY OFFICER TO BE PROMOTED TO BRIGADIER GENERAL
The Senate on Sept. 26 announced its confirmation of President Donald Trump’s nomination for Col. Linell Letendre, head of the law department at the Air Force Academy, for promotion to brigadier general.
Letendre has also been selected to be the Academy’s dean, a position she will assume Oct. 17.
“I am both awed and excited about the opportunity to lead our amazing faculty and staff as the 11th dean of the faculty,” Letendre said. “As Academy educators, we remain committed to graduating officers with the leadership capabilities and sophisticated thinking that will revolutionize future Warfare.”
The Academy announced April 26 that Letendre was the finalist in the selection process for dean. That announcement followed an exhaustive panel process, in coordination with Air Force senior leaders, in which more than 40 applicants were vetted and evaluated.