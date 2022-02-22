The Air Force Academy announced last week that the North Gate parking lot and access to the Santa Fe trailhead will close Wednesday, Feb. 23with the start of construction for the True North Commons Development.
While that parking lot and trailhead will be closed, the 6.9-mile stretch of trail that passes through the Academy will remain open to the public throughout construction, stated a news release from the Academy. There will be trail access via trailheads north of the Academy at Baptist Road and south of the Academy at Woodmen Road.
Trail users are asked not to go off the 6-foot wide trail surface, and bicyclists are required to wear helmets.
The True North Commons Development is a 57-acre complex that will include a new Academy visitor center, hotel, conference center and commercial retail and office space.
“This new development will result in a more visible and accessible visitors center and a perfect gateway into our Academy,” said Carlos Cruz-Gonzalez, Academy logistics, engineering and force protection director. “The visitors center will offer all new interactive displays and hands-on experiences, while the hotel and surrounding complex will allow parents and visitors to stay close to their cadets and the Academy while in Colorado Springs”
The Visitor Center and adjacent 36-acre development, known as True North Commons, is the most expansive of the five Colorado Springs City for Champions projects funded, in part, by state sales taxes. Other City for Champions projects include the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum, Weidner Field and Robson Area, all aimed at boosting tourism.
The effort includes new Santa Fe trailhead access and parking with anticipated completion in 2024.