Monument Preserve is one my “happy places.” What I saw over the weekend made me very sad. Someone illegally drove onto the Pike National Forest property and dumped an old boat (pics available online).

I’ve lived in Woodmoor for nearly 20 years. I love Spruce Mountain, Fox Run and Mt Herman but “the Rock” with its spring-fed pond, distinct geological feature and rugged trails remains my favorite. I too have been troubled by the extensive amount of forest mitigation. I trust the Forest service staff knows what they are doing and that this will improve not only the health of the Preserve but provide safety for neighboring homes. The Preserve’s aesthetic beauty will eventually return.

The boat makes me angry.

Someone was tired of having an old boat in their garage or back yard and didn’t want to pay to have it disposed of property. So why not just dump it in the forest?

I’ll tell you why: those of us who use the space to connect with nature don’t appreciate looking at your abandoned trash. The rotting boat is not a healthy home for wildlife with its synthetic materials and treated wood. The cash-strapped Forest Service will now be forced to pay for its removal and disposal. Imagine your disgust if someone dumped a boat on your property and expected you to clean up their mess. The Preserve is managed by the Forest Serve but belongs to all of us. We should all be angry. Dumping on National Forest land is a Class B misdemeanor, punishable by a maximum fine of $500 or up to six months imprisonment. It should be a felony.

As temperatures warm up, we’ll begin seeing volunteers improving trails in the Preserve. People regularly clean up after their dogs and remove trash. As my husband and I walk the trails with our exuberant puppy, we smile and greet others enjoying the bluebird sky, lovely views of the Mt. Herman and Raspberry Mountain, sturdy Ponderosa Pine and the variety of birds. Rarely crowded, even when the trailhead appears full, it’s easy to feel like you have the forest all to yourself.

Those of us who cherish the Preserve need to watch for and report illegal activity. With few enforcement officers, it’s up to all of us to protect the beauty of this public space. Perhaps a few fines or prison sentence will change people’s minds about the wisdom of dumping trash on forest land. Susan Davies is executive director of the 30-year-old Trails and Open Space Coalition. Reach her at susan@trailsandopenspaces.org.