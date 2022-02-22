The Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce held its annual “State of the Tri-Lakes Region” luncheon last week.
The event that offers a local government and business perspective update for the northern part of El Paso County and the muncipalities therein was not held in person in 2021 due to COVID.
As about 150 attendees gathered to network, eat and enjoy presentations from a county commissioner and the mayors of Palmer Lake and Monument, among others, in a conference room at Great Wolf Lodge in North Colorado Springs, many echoed the same sentiments: “It’s good to be back” and “I’ve missed these events.”
What resonated with me were the words of Chamber President and CEO Terri Hayes, who said the chamber chose to adapt its approach to serving its 500 members through the pandemic, and the results were better than she could have envisioned.
I’m glad she didn’t say “pivot,” a word that’s been overused when it comes to what businesses, schools and other organizations had to to do survive and continue to operate the past two years. “Pivot” somehow has become cringey to me. Adapt, as Hayes desribed it, is a better word, because the chamber had to change and move forward with new ideas to serve its members.
As well, the chamber’s members had to adapt to the new business environment. It was a change or die situation, and not only did the chamber adapt and survive, it fulfilled its mission by serving as a liaison to government and helping businesses in the Tri-Lakes area to prosper during a very challenging time.
Hayes and the chamber employees, like the rest of us, went into the spring of 2020 not knowing what was going to happen. They were hopeful to continue to serve the nearly 500 members of the organization throughout the uncertain coming months, but of course couldn’t predict the effect of the pandemic on local businesses.
But helping local businesses through the pandemic was what the chamber did.
They moved programs online, offering timely topics for businesses that had to also move online and get employees set up to work from home. And in April 2020 the chamber started the Facebook page “Tri-Lakes Area Restaurants and Bars” to help connect area eateries get the word out about how to get their products at times when dining rooms were closed to the public.
Hayes said existing memberships and grant funding from El Paso County helped the chamber not only meet its budget expectations last year despite the pandemic’s effects on businesses, but helped exceed them.
The social media effort was so successful that the chamber plans to keep “this page up for good,” Hayes wrote in a post pinned to the top of the page. “I think in the future, it will be a great way to share specials and when they have special musical guests.” The page has more than 2,300 followers.
And the chamber continues to adapt to the changing needs of its members by coming up with new programs such as CEO roundtables and is soon to launch a podcast to reach more members. Events such as the State of the Tri-Lakes Region luncheon are a benefit to members and the public, but Hayes acknowledged only 30-40% of members attend the chamber events. She and the chamber staff are looking for ways to engage with the other 60-70%.
And that is a fine example of adapting and serving.
Tribune Editor Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home since 2015. Contact her at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.