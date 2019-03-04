Chapter 1100 in Black Forest is off and running in the New Year, with the January meeting featuring the election of Chapter officers for 2019.
Roberto Rey, AARP Associate Director – Multicultural Outreach in Denver, performed the installation ceremony for the new officers, as follows: Ray Rozak, president; Patricia Dix, vice president; Lin Rozak, secretary; Lavonne Hidy, assistant secretary; Shirley Karlstrum, treasurer; Jim Belk, Don Dinwoodie and Max Stucky, board members 2019-2020; and Waldo Pendleton, Beverly Schaab and Stan Beckner, board Members 2019-2021.
Cheryl Moyer also provided an informative program in January, detailing the aspects of the new income tax laws applicable to the membership. She also provided helpful insight to the many questions from the floor about the new tax laws.
The February meeting was proceeded by a two-hour “Stop the Bleed – Save a Life” workshop. The first-aid techniques were provided by Lori Morgan, trauma outreach and injury prevention specialist, and a team of paramedics from UC Health.
After an overview presentation made by Morgan, 22 workshop attendees were divided up into small groups where they received hands-on instruction using mannequins. They learned how to perform procedures designed to control traumatic accidental bleeding through the proper use of a tourniquet and several direct pressure techniques — procedures that potentially could save lives until professional assistance is obtained. The techniques taught were developed by the American College of Surgeons after the Sandy Hook tragedy, in which many of the victims blead to death.
After the workshop, UCHealth presented Chapter 1100 with two Stop the Bleed trauma kits. The Chapter presented one kit to Pastor Ken Hohag for the Black Forest Lutheran Church, and the other will be included in the standard kit Chapter 1100 deploys at fairs, expos, shredding and other community service events.
Black Forest Fire and Rescue Fire Chief Bryan Jack provided the February meeting program, reminding attendees of the key aspects of fire and individual safety in the home and applied to everyone in every home situation. Jack cautioned attendees to be mindful of fire hazards this time of year and answered general questions regarding fire migration and safety in and around the home. Jack also stated that his personnel are available, upon request, to access home hazards in the Black Forest area.
During the short business meeting which followed, membership was reminded of community service volunteering and attendance opportunities this summer: the annual Shredding and SRC Senior Expo events in June, as well as the monthly Senior Social gatherings at the Black Forest Lutheran Church, open to members and non-members the fourth Wednesday of each month.
There will also be an AARP Smart Driver Course instruction given in Black Forest March 21. For more information on these activities, or to visit or become a Chapter 1100 member, call Ray at 495-6767, or Stan at 596-6787. You may also visit the chapter website at aarpchapter1100blackforest.weebly.com/index.html.
There are no age restrictions for chapter membership and all are welcome.