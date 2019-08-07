AARP CHAPTER 1100 LOOKS
FORWARD TO COMMUNITY EVENTS
Black Forest AARP Chapter 1100 recently held its annual picnic at Black Forest Regional Park. Chapter President Ray Rozak reminded members of the Black Forest Festival, scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 10, where chapter volunteers will staff an AARP booth and sell homemade and home-grown items. Proceeds will be donated to a local charity.
On Aug. 17, project leader Patricia Dix has arranged for clinical technicians, assisted by Chapter 1100 volunteers, to be on hand from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Black Forest Fire and Rescue Station, 11445 Teachout Road, for a community blood drive. Blood donors may stop by the station any time during that time slot.
Chapter members were also reminded to attend the Oct. 15 AARP Colorado Awards luncheon, which will be held in Denver. Exceptional AARP members and support organizations throughout the community have been nominated for recognition at this biannual event.
To learn more, call Rozak at 719-495-6767. All are welcome.
CALL FOR APPLICANTS TO FILL
UPCOMING PPLD BOARD VACANCY
Pikes Peak Library District’s Board of Trustees is losing a term-limited member and calling for applications.
Keith Clayton, II’s final term on the PPLD Board of Trustees will end Dec. 31. PPLD Board of Trustees members are limited to two five-year terms.
Board of Trustees members are appointed by a joint committee of the Colorado Springs City Council and the El Paso County Board of Commissioners. It is a governing board as opposed to an advisory board. Members serve without remuneration and must live in the PPLD service area.
Responsibilities include attending regular board and committee meetings, appointing and evaluating the performance of the Chief Librarian and CEO, setting policy, performing strategic planning duties, reviewing and approving the budget, and more.
Applications for the vacancy are now open and will close Sept. 6. Applications must be filled out and submitted online. The application and description of duties is available at ppld.org/jobs.
All applicants are asked to attend the Sept. 10 regular meeting of the Board of Trustees at Penrose Library, which will start at 4 p.m. A reception will follow the meeting, where applicants can introduce themselves and learn more about the position.