Fraud and ID theft in Colorado were the subjects of the April AARP Chapter 1100 meeting, and the program was presented by Mark Fetterhoff, AARP ElderWatch program manager, who discussed the 10 most common scams in Colorado last year. He also fielded questions from the membership about nefarious operators who attempt to prey on honest individuals.
Fetterhoff additionally described the recent changes within AARP, which involved the Foundation and the publication of the Smart Tips and Scam Alerts by ElderWatch. Currently, Scam Alert bulletins and Smart Tips for consumers can be viewed on the Chapter 1100 website.
ElderWatch, based in Denver, partners with Chapter 1100 to provide an annual free shredding event in Black Forest. This year the shredding is scheduled June 15 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Black Forest Lutheran Church, 12455 Black Forest Road. This is the 11th year this service has been made available to the public as an ongoing effort to reduce the exposure of citizens to possible scams or identification theft by providing a safe means of destroying sensitive personal documents. The professional shredding service is free and no reservations are required. The public is invited to bring personal documents for shredding and afterwards pause for a free cup of coffee and a pastry. A voluntary donation of cash or non-perishable food items for charity would be appreciated.
After the meeting’s pot luck lunch, Chapter President Ray Rozak discussed several upcoming Chapter activities, including the Black Forest Festival in August. He also obtained membership approval to donate specific future funds to Shield 616, a nonprofit formed to provide local law enforcement personnel armor packages. The armor package includes a ballistic helmet, plate carrier vest, rifle rated armor and a trauma kit.
Recently, Chapter 1100 members participated in a community service outreach project by helping fabricate Easter baskets for underprivileged children locally and in the San Louis valley.
The Black Forest Chapter meets the second Wednesday of the month. Details can be found on the chapter website at aarpchapter1100blackforest.weebly.com or by contacting Ray at 495-6767 or Stan at 596-6787. Upcoming Chapter activities will include a May 3 Board meeting at a local IHOP. The usual Chapter membership meeting will be at noon May 8, and the monthly Senior Social on May 22. The Chapter meeting and Senior Social will both be at the Black Forest Lutheran Church. All are welcome to attend these meetings.