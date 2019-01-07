Violinist Herman Susser played a long program of traditional holiday music to the delight of the Chapter 1100 members and guests at the Black Forest AARP chapter’s Dec. 12 meeting. Each selection was greeted with applause from the holiday assemblage seated at tables decorated with poinsettias and other festive decorations.
The catered meal of traditional turkey, dressing, ham and mashed potatoes was expanded by side dishes, salads and an extensive dessert bar of items brought by the membership.
Chapter President Ray Rozak reviewed the many Chapter community service accomplishments which the members participated in during the past year. This included the annual free shredding, a blood drive, fire extinguisher and Driver Safety training, providing free transportation for those in need, free stroke and heart attack awareness instruction for the community, active participation in the Black Forest Festival, support of several Senior Resource Council events including the Holiday Dinner Dance, Silver Key outreach activities, providing wheel chair pouches to the veterans residing at the Veterans Community Living Center in Florence, Colo., filling Christmas stockings for The Salvation Army to distribute to children at Christmastime, and contents for Easter baskets for children of homeless individuals in the San Louis valley. The Chapter also participates in caretaking in the community and in community outreach through numerous local area expos.
Several of the activities during 2018 were fundraising events. The Chapter donated $1,655 earned from these activities to historic charities including the Black Forest Community Log School Park Foundation; the Original Log Community Church in Black Forest; Hope Restored, dedicated to assisting victims of events such as the Black Forest Fire; and a food pantry, Black Forest Cares. The Chapter also donated 636 pounds of non-perishable food to Black Forest Cares during 2018.
The short business meeting included the annual election of Chapter officers for 2019. The officers will be installed at the Jan. 9 Chapter meeting by Roberto Rey from the AARP Colorado office.
Poinsettias for the table decorations were furnished by Home Depot. They were distributed to lucky attendees along with wrapped gifts brought by the members and placed by Santa’s sleigh. Each person present received at least one wrapped item to take home at days end.
Persons interested in joining the AARP Chapter 1100 should contact Ray at 495-6767. Membership is open to people of all ages. For more information, visit aarpchapter1100blackforest.weebly.com.