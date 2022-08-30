clip_image003.jpeg

Four of the AARP Chapter helpers, from left; Lori Belk; Electa Beckner; Sandra Van Womer; and Candace Lehmann are shown surrounded by merchandise inside the Chapter 1100 booth. Not shown are the other AARP members and friends who contributed to the success of the day’s effort. These included Jan Solverson, Jim Belk, Durelle Pithey, Lin Rozak, Jim and Randy Hidy and Stan Beckner.

BLACK FOREST • The Black Forest AARP Chapter 1100 had a successful day with its booth at the Black Forest Festival, held Aug. 13.

Attendees enjoyed the nice day and visited the many vendor tents, which included the AARP Chapter 1100 booth. There, many attendees took literature and others gave generous donations for the cookies, house plants, chilled water, frozen pops, and other items that were made availables. The money that was collected will be donated to a charity in the local area.

Two Chapter 1100 members also contributed their day to support the Festival activities. Lavonne Hidy demonstrated the art of wool rug rbaiding, and Ray Rozak provided hay rides all day to festival-goers.

Two Chapter 1100 members also contributed their day to support the Festival activities. Lavonne Hidy demonstrated the art of wool rug rbaiding, and Ray Rozak provided hay rides all day to festival-goers.

Special thanks to the Chapter 1100 members and friends who did the work of providing and setting up the AARP booth canopy and worked many hours staffing the booth. Thanks also to others who contributed the many items provided for the festival attendees. All contributed to the success of the effort!

AARP Chapter 1100 meets monthly at Black Forest Lutheran Church in Black Forest.

Call Candace Lehmann at 314-330-0411 for details. The chapter motto is “To Serve Not to be Served.” All ages are welcome.

