AAHS JUNIOR RECEIVES SCHOLARSHIP FOR EXCHANGE PROGRAM IN GERMANY
Air Academy High School student Christina Stanley is one of 250 American high school students from across the country awarded the prestigious Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange Scholarship for the 2019-2020 academic year, according to the Council on International Educational Exchange.
CBYX is a bi-lateral exchange program co-sponsored by the U.S. Department of State and German Bundestag (Parliament).
Stanley, who will depart for Germany on Aug. 8, will be joined by three other Pikes Peak area high schoolers in the honor: Widefield High School junior Grace Dorst, Coronado High School sophomore Riddley Sheehan and Mesa Ridge High School junior Paige Womelsdorff.
As CBYX scholars, Stanley and her fellow regional students will spend the school year in Germany living with a host family, attending a German high school, and participating in a four-week language and cultural immersion camp to gain a better understanding of German culture, language and everyday life. Additionally, there will be the chance to visit the German Bundestag, meet with American and German government officials, participate in intercultural seminars, and explore the country through numerous excursions to nearby cities, historical sites and more.
Each year CIEE awards the fully-funded CBYX scholarship to 100 high-achieving high school students from 18 states, Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico. Through CBYX, German students also come to live and study in the U.S. Since its inception in 1983, the program has welcomed more than 26,000 students. All participants become part of a global network of U.S. Department of State program alumni.