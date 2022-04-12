In the last year, I’ve been playing with different ways to track my time, habits and progress toward my goals.
As with any process, it’s helpful to check in occasionally to see how it’s going. It gives us a chance to readjust as needed while we inch toward the life we want to live.
So, with quarter one of 2022 behind me, it’s time to do just that.
I’m highly visual, so I’ve been experimenting with keeping lists as a way to track what I want to do.
I have a list of books I’ve read this year, a list of client work I’ve done, a list of new activities I’ve tried, a list of new places I’ve visited, a list of podcast editing sessions I’ve completed, a list of volunteer hours I’ve logged, and more.
When I jot down a few details of something I’ve done on the appropriate list, I feel a sense of satisfaction. It’s proof I did something, that I made progress. It feels even better as I watch the lists grow.
That doesn’t mean I don’t have empty lists waiting to be filled in. I do. Like the one for YouTube videos I may decide not to record after all.
I think that’s part of the experiment. It’s hard to predict exactly where life will take you, but by keeping track of some of what I’m doing, I can visually document how 2022 is shaping up so far.
And, as I review my progress this year, I can’t help but wonder how well the lists reflect my values.
Because, what’s the point in tracking things that aren’t important to me?
Making new YouTube videos doesn’t feel important to me right now, so I’m content with this list being empty.
But, what about fun? After all, this was supposed to be the “Year of Fun.”
I started out the year with big aspirations around incorporating more fun into my life, but my system to track fun — and stay on track with it — broke down quickly.
I planned to write a brief description of the fun things I did on a scrap of paper. Then, I would put the paper into a mason jar, where I could watch the fun grow.
Who knows why, but the mason jar didn’t work, and I stopped using it.
As I stopped tracking fun, it also slipped off my radar.
“You do not rise to the level of your goals. You fall to the level of your systems,” James Clear writes in his book, “Atomic Habits.”
The good news is I’ve got a system that’s working — my handwritten lists on lined, blue post-it notes that adorn the cork board in my office.
Now, all I need to do is add a fun list to the others I’ve started and watch with satisfaction while the list grows.
Joanna Zaremba is a writer and a wellness and mindset coach. She gives people the practical tools they need to feel good, access their own answers, and take action toward what matters most. She has lived in the Pikes Peak Region since 2011. She can be reached via joannazaremba.com.