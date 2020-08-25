Since we have had a pretty hot summer so far, I thought I would talk about the winter of 1899. That was a pretty rough winter, even by Colorado standards. It all started with a big blizzard in the northern mountains, and then started to move over the Palmer Divide toward the Tri-Lakes area.
The storm was reported having a pretty gusty arrival north of Palmer Lake, seriously interfering with travel to and from Denver and Pueblo, over both the Santa Fe and Rio Grande early in the morning.
The storm struck the Santa Fe hard between Monument and Palmer Lake, blocking it for a distance of 1,000 feet. The storm also closed both tracks just below Borst, a station a few miles south of Monument, running to north Colorado Springs. As a consequence of this, no trains were run to Denver, nor did any come from there.
The Santa Fe’s morning train to Denver was stopped at this point and went back to Pueblo. Passengers were told that if the storm worsened they might not even get back to Pueblo. The snow did not seriously damage the Rio Grande tracks, and by the afternoon the trains over that railroad are running very late. A big force of men had been put to work on the damaged track, and trains were running all right the next day.
There were two very strong storms west of the Divide and in addition to the damage to the track, trees were uprooted and there were many avalanches.
This storm however was not about to go away; instead it worsened. The drifts on the Santa Fe, five miles south of Monument, returned, thanks to the west winds. A force of 300 men was at work all night Tuesday. By 11 a.m. on Wednesday, every bit of snow was off the track and everything in good shape. The railroad superintendent said that never — in his entire experience on the road — had there been so much trouble caused by snow and wind.
The storms started in late January and continued through most of February here on the Front Range. Up in the mountains they lasted until almost April, with only occasional breaks. Every railroad north and west of Pueblo was involved. The Midland and Rio Grande railroads had a hard time trying to move their trains to Cripple Creek and Leadville. There was no through train on the Midland after late January, owing to the big drifts in Eleven Mile canyon, beyond Florissant.
The passengers and mail were brought in on snow-plow trains. Snow plows were borrowed from as far away as Iowa! Some mail came into Colorado Springs on a coal car and the passengers in a caboose, up from Pueblo. This area was snowed under for about a week, but it occasionally cleared with repeated small storms into March.
As the weatherman will tell you, we get our worst snows in March and even April. So, when the interstate gets tied up for a couple hours after a bad accident, we are doing pretty well! Up east and west of Denver it gets closed for days because of snow.
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.