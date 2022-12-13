Last week, I had the opportunity to show off The Gazette newsroom to a group of 7th and 8th grade students from Lewis-Palmer Middle School.
Journalism Teacher Daniel Russell brought 32 of his students to The Tribune/The Gazette offices in downtown Colorado Springs for a tour and a chat with me. With them was Ms. Emily Hluska, career counselor.
Some of these students will be writing about their visit for the upcoming LPMS Patriot Times, and sharing photos and video from the tour.
After their visit with me, they headed over to the (more exciting) KOAA News5 TV studio in the Springs for a tour Russell had scheduled.
A couple of months ago, while I was visiting LPMS for a Career and Technical Advisory Committee meeting, Russell said he’d love to show his students the newsroom and asked if we could make that work. Of course, I said yes. What a great field trip!
These young people are fortunate to have a teacher like their Mr. Russell, who has the energy and the creativity to not only teach them about what it takes to be reporters, photographers and videographers themselves, but also to show them.
After one snow-day tour postponement, I was happy to usher in this rather large group into the hushed Gazette office in downtown Colorado Springs. The building at Tejon Street and Pikes Peak Avenue is also home to The Tribune and its sister paper, Pikes Peak Courier, both of which I manage.
It’s been a long while since we’ve had a school group visit the newsroom. There used to be more visits like that, but most often from college groups, not teenagers. It’s always fun to have the energy of young people in the room, field their questions and see their reaction to the work journalists do.
Truth be told, the best part of a tour of any newspaper, historically, was seeing and hearing the giant, raucous printing presses at work. However, since The Gazette moved to its current office (and dismantled the press at its former building) several years ago, The Tribune and The Gazette are printed at a Denver facility, so that isn’t something the kids got to witness last week.
Nonetheless, they were attentive and asked great questions, including what kind of education do you need to become a reporter, how old do you have to be to work at the paper, do we report on controversial topics, and what happens when you make a mistake in the newspaper, and do the reporters ever cry when they report on a sad story.
We talked about the difference between objective reporting, or telling both sides of a story without injecting your own opinion, and subjective writing, such as an opinion column.
We also chatted about the work they are producing for their school paper, the Patriot Times. They are currently working on their final edition of 2022.
I told them the thing I like most about my job — that it’s different every day. I could be proofing pages, attending an event, interviewing a subject, editing a story or even writing my own article or column.
And I told them the thing I find most challenging — writing opinion columns after spending many years covering news (and keeping my opinion to myself).
In the near future, look for some of these young journalists’ photos in our Tribune Photo of the Week feature. We may entice more of them to share an article or two from their work for the Patriot Times. If you missed it, we printed an article from Mr. Russell’s student Rory Monroe, age 12, in October, “Lewis-Palmer Middle School custodian earns US citizenship.”
Sadly, when I asked for a show of hands of anyone who was planning to become a journalist, no one raised a finger. It’s a lot like doing homework every day, after all.
I bet after they saw the fancy TV studio later in the day, that changed!
Tribune Editor Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home since 2015. Contact her at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.