There seems to be a large influx of people to Colorado this summer from all parts of the country.
The old railroads which would have brought them in our region’s early days would have certainly been loaded. The Rio Grande, Colorado Midland and Santa Fe, of course, were interested in bringing the maximum number of passengers into the mountains, and were quick to offer special bargains as great inducements. Some were for the strangers to come this way as the other roads will to divert them elsewhere. A few deals were for locals to erase their travel costs.
Our beautiful summer climate cannot fail to appeal favorably to those who visit us from the east, and some from the west.
The Colorado Midland and the Rio Grande regularly used well-produced picture calendars to advertise their trains. One such promotional item was made in 1890 — a novel and unique one, besides being of value, as a souvenir that one could cherish for years as a curiosity. There were mineral specimens of all descriptions gathered from the hills neighboring the great Pikes Peak road. They were all neatly dressed and arranged, placed on heavy cardboard and the name of the mineral or specimen neatly printed above it.
The specimens are composed of minerals containing precious metals, crystals, stone, fossils, petrifications and curious geological specimens, gathered from the world known Pikes Peak region. The card also contained, on on its right- and left-hand corners, two scenes of the Rocky Mountains through which the Midland passes.
The cabinet card is certainly a very valuable one, and a great deal of credit is due to Mr. Lee for hitting upon such a novel manner in which to advertise his road, as well as donating a cabinet of minerals from the Centennial State that has become famous the world over for its abundant mineral resources and its unsurpassed scenery. The souvenir from the greatest broad gauge road on the continent at the time was sent to every ticket agent in the United States.
Now, how would you like to find one of those? I have seen one or two of them in museum collections.
The fun part about this item is that it dates from before we knew about the hidden treasures of Cripple Creek!
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.