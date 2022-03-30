When the Denver and Rio Grande started building south from Denver, there were few towns along the way.
The railroad needed to have stations roughly every five miles for a variety of reasons.
One simple reason the trains needed to stop was to get water. The little steam locomotives could only carry enough for traveling about that far. From Denver, it was a stiff climb for the little engines.
A stop for fuel was also important. The trains burned coal, and the coal they could carry would get them about 30 miles.
Another reason frequent stops were needed, much more in the logistics of the operation of the railroad, was so there was a place the trains could pass each other. Passenger business would require those trains to stop at every station, while freight trains would not.
As the D&RG was built south in 1870, little stations were planned, all with interesting names. Gen. William Jackson Palmer had a list of stations he had drawn up, years before, but few of them were actually used.
On the new line south, a little station at the summit of the ridge between Denver and Colorado City was named Divide. Dr. William A. Bell, one of Gen. Palmer’s associates, had bought a large portion of land for a town and railroad development at this spot even before the first tracks were laid in Denver. When the construction crews arrived, a box car was used as a station, but a rough log cabin would later serve as the station. The railroad had been part of an advertising show in Denver, and had built a small “model” station to show the public. When the show was over, the building was dismantled and moved to the grounds on the top of the ridge. The railroad followed a stream all the way from Denver. At the top of the divide was a small lake, and it generated a stream running to the south, too.
The area carried the name Divide for quite some time. Another name was used for a while, Sumit (sic). It was not spelled right, but that was soon corrected.
The Divide station was used more widely until the railroad and Dr. Bell started a town near the lake called Palmer Lake. The lake was used for water for the steam locomotives, traveling both north and south. Helper locomotives were later used to push trains up from both directions. These engines would then help provide additional braking to slow down trains as they traveled down the slopes.
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.