Paul: It was the best of times and the worst of times. I was looking forward to spending Christmas (or at least the day after) with my wife in Hawaii on R&R (rest and relaxation) leave after seven months of combat duty in Vietnam.
Unfortunately, 10 days before Christmas in 1969 I was wounded in a firefight and taken by medical evacuation helicopter to the 3d Field Hospital in Saigon. My worry now was, “Will I be patched up in time to get on the R&R plane?” It turned out that the doctors weren’t sure but the nurses were sympathetic.
I had another question tugging at me. If I could get out of the hospital, could I spend Christmas Eve with my armored cavalry platoon? The platoon of 36 soldiers, after I was wounded, had deployed with its firepower to reinforce an isolated Special Forces Camp on the Cambodian border. Getting to the camp was dicey — I had to get there by helicopter.
After several days in the hospital, I was mobile enough to walk. I now planned how to go essentially AWOL from the hospital before Christmas, hitching rides by jeep, then helicopter to the Special Forces Camp, celebrate with the platoon, then fly off to Hawaii — none of these tasks easy to accomplish!
I don’t remember all the details, but I did make it through bustling Saigon thanks to a friendly jeep driver after enlisting a nurse’s aid, making it to my unit’s rear area just outside the city, then flying by cargo helicopter with the Christmas dinner back to the platoon.
My platoon sergeant had heard I was flying in and the troops were all prepared for Christmas and welcomed me back with open arms. A gaudy silver tinsel tree about three feet high sat atop an armored personnel carrier’s 50-caliber machine gun mount and after a Christmas Eve dinner prayer service, about 10 soldiers went a-caroling around the camp. At midnight, to welcome Christmas day, we lit up the camp with star clusters, parachute flares, and various multi-colored army pyrotechnic devices.
Christmas morning I backtracked south to Tan Son Nut Air Base via the cargo helicopter and calling in some favors to catch my Hawaii-bound plane with about an hour to spare. I had no doubt with the Good Lord’s help we would do it!
Kerry: As my husband of one year was dealing with his almost insurmountable challenges in Vietnam, I was coping with my own. I was living on Long Island, N.Y., with my mom and dad and three sisters, teaching middle school science as a first-year teacher.
We had celebrated our first anniversary on Dec. 7 about 8,000 miles apart. Having never traveled beyond the East Coast, I was so excited to have the opportunity to reunite with my husband in Hawaii. A blizzard was forecast for overnight and Christmas Day (the day I was supposed to leave). My indominatable dad drove me to Kennedy Airport in terrible conditions and we spent the night there. Thankfully I was able to depart before the airport closed as the worst of the storm hit. We were even able to attend midnight Mass in the airport.
I arrived at Fort DeRussy in Honolulu without any time to spare to meet my husband’s bus from Hickham Field. He limped off the bus and presented me with his Purple Heart and wild tales of his Christmas in Vietnam. I didn’t even know he had been in the hospital but we were able to celebrate a wonderful R&R in Hawaii. He reassured me that we would make it through the next five months with the Lord’s help.
Twenty years later in 1989 our now family of five was stationed in Europe, living in Heerlen, The Netherlands. Our military parish church was comprised mostly of Americans, British, and Canadians. On Christmas Eve we gathered together for midnight Mass with invited Dutch, Belgians, and Germans. It was to be held in the hillside caves that surrounded Maastricht. The family was bundled up in layers of Sunday-best clothes while military attendees stood quietly in their full dress uniforms.
A hush came over us all as we gazed upon the inscriptions and drawings on the cave walls. Not a word was spoken before Mass was celebrated. American soldiers 45 years earlier had been housed in these caves. They had been ordered to reinforce their comrades in the Battle of the Bulge. Hundreds of them had carved pictures of loved ones, religious symbols, and messages on the walls — poignant and wrenching farewells to their loved ones at home.
Mass was celebrated by our American chaplain and two other priests representing NATO. Candles were lit. Hymns were sung in English, German, and Latin and we were all one family regardless of our nationalities. We emerged from the caves’ darkness under star-lit skies, profoundly changed, singing “Stille Nacht.”
For our family, nothing will ever compare to this tale of two Christmas Eves.
Sean: Today, 30 years later, our son, Sean, a 1999 graduate of the Air Force Academy, is spending his second Christmas in Afghanistan as an A-10 pilot. He wrote us in response to our Christmas Eve tales: “On Christmas Eve in 2004, we launched from ground alert status to support some Marines who came under a Troops in Contact situation outside of Camp Blessing in NE Afghanistan. I’ll spare the details of the sortie, but they all wound up safe and we never could find the folks who were shooting at them. We’ll see what’s in store for Christmas Eve 15 years later!”
Kerry Harrigan Baerman earned a bachelor of science degree in education from Saint John’s University. For over 26 years she lived as a military wife and mother in a myriad of assignments all over the world. Upon her husband’s retirement from the Army, she relocated to Colorado. She enjoys volunteering in many diverse ways in her church and the community.