Goodwill stores across Colorado have permanently closed their fitting rooms “for the safety of our shoppers and team members.”

A spokesman said “the rise in theft, vandalism and substance abuse has been so markedly on the increase we really don’t have any other alternative …”

In April, the bathrooms at Colorado Springs’ main bus terminal were closed because of methamphetamine contamination. That followed the closure of several restrooms in Denver-area libraries, transit stations and rec centers because of meth residue.

The sad fact is if you test ANY public restroom that has a locking door or doors on the stalls, you’re likely going to find meth residue.

I’ll establish my bona fides on this topic in a future column, but the short version is I have extensive experience with street people. I’ve never been homeless, but I’ve stayed in a homeless camp. I’ve never used meth or any other hard drugs, but I have had close personal relationships with active addicts.

Living on the street, privacy is nonexistent. The use of drugs in a public place draws the attention of both law enforcement and other addicts. And both of those entities want to take them away. Drug use requires being hidden.

Bathrooms, fitting rooms and the like have long been the best options to shoot or smoke up if you can’t afford a room in one of the seedy or budget motels. Even those motels are expensive for an unemployed addict.

What often happens is that one person will rent the room and others will filter in gradually so as not to draw the attention of the motel operators. Each person will contribute a few dollars or a small amount of drugs in return for being allowed access. I remember once counting 21 people in a single room.

But you have to be out of the room at checkout time and the cycle begins anew.

That aside, the public restroom/fitting room problem is with us for the foreseeable future. It may also be disturbing for some who have used the changing rooms at Goodwill that most likely all of them have also been used for sexual encounters. That applies to restrooms, too.

Drug use isn’t the only activity for which privacy is needed.

Creepy Crawlers

There are so many circumstances and conditions that contribute to people being on the street that the term “homeless” is meaningless. Like the term “tribe” that the Romans used to describe the Germanic peoples (later also applied to native Americans), homeless is a term applied to social structures we don’t understand.

Within that nebulous label is a group I call the Creepy Crawlers. This group is made up almost exclusively of addicts who support their habit through criminal activity.

It’s been some years since I was around the Creepy Crawlers, so their scams will certainly have evolved. But the one that was most common at that time involved shoplifting and gift cards.

A group of Creepy Crawlers — known on the street as a “booster crew” — would go into a Walmart or other store and steal items, the more expensive the better. They would then head to the customer service counter, sometimes without even leaving the store. Some crews harvest receipts to make “returning” the items more seamless. They gather receipts from the trash or blowing around on the lot. I was even asked for my Walmart receipts (I refused). They steal some of the items listed on the receipt and use it to “return” them.

No receipt, no problem. These booster crews have long ago learned that you can return items without a receipt if you have a sympathetic acting returner or someone good at causing a ruckus. In either case, the theatrics and the long line forming at customer service would almost always cause the clerk to process the return.

Most stores long ago stopped giving cash returns. Instead, they give store credit in the form of a gift card. If a booster crew learns of a store giving cash refunds, that establishment will be targeted mercilessly.

That’s because the gift cards have to be fenced to turn them into the cash needed for drugs. A fence usually pays somewhere around 20-40 cents on the dollar. That means you have to have accrue $250 worth of gift cards to feed a $100/day habit — and that doesn’t take into account a hotel room, food or other needs. And that’s at 40 cents. If the fence isn’t as generous, you have to steal even more.

Multiply that by the number of people in the crew and the levels of theft needed become daunting.

As stores offset the losses through higher prices and added security, we all foot the bill.

And lose our fitting rooms.