The worst part of Christmas for me is trying to outdo myself from last year.
Every year, when it’s time to come up with something thoughtful to give to your loved ones, especially your spouse, it requires a lot of, well, thought. This is my cornerstone of holiday anxiety. It’s not the parties. It’s not trying to afford a memorable Christmas for the kids. It’s putting a smile on my wife’s face, yet again.
Of gift-giving spousal occasions in my life, Christmas is like the Superbowl. This is despite the fact that Valentine’s Day, our anniversary, my wife’s birthday and then Mother’s Day all land within a three-month window. Between February and May, I need an app on my phone to remind me of all the occasions which I am expected to say I love and appreciate you, wrapped in a $3 roll of paper.
So with Christmas being the mecca of gift-giving holidays for me, because the expectation is higher at least in my little husband mind, I’ve had seven months to think about what I will give my wife. That’s seven months to think about what she may appreciate and find touching.
That kind of self-generated pressure led me to come up with a system. Yes, I’m aware it sounds unaffectionate to a degree, but it keeps me focused on a diverse list of arenas to find meaningful gift options. You other husbands who read this are welcome to use it.
I call my system SCABJAT. This stands for Sports, Car, Aroma, Build, Jewelry and Tech. These are the shopping arenas I focus on every year, and every year I try to outdo myself in each arena I touched on the year prior.
Now, I understand some wives out there may not be into sports. I’m also aware not every one may be technologically savvy. So, feel free to replace the “S” with Service and the “T” with Tickets if this applies to your significant other. I shall explain as we look at the options inferred by the SCABJAT system.
Sports. This one is easy or at least should be. It is simple and doesn’t require a lot of overthinking. If she has a favorite sports team — professional or college — there is a myriad of paraphernalia out there for that team. My wife is a Colorado Avalanche and Las Vegas Golden Knights hockey fan, and comes from a family legacy of being a Denver Broncos fan. You may be surprised at the kind of ridiculous items available online in support of one’s sports team. The other week, I found a ceiling fan made of Avalanche hockey sticks. A ceiling fan. Seriously.
Car. If your wife has a car, therein lies a ton of gift-giving options: sun visors, cup holders, dashboard cameras, new speakers or Alexa Auto. Even a gift card for a detailing qualifies in the car arena. Let someone else vacuum all the Ritz Cracker crumbs out of the back seat the kids left behind since school started in August. If you’re really good, or on a budget, you’ll find a way to make the Sports and Car arenas cross over into a single gift.
Aroma. This arena is pretty wide but I feel it’s essential to touch on. What woman doesn’t like herself or her home to smell good? Candles and fancy Air Wick type things are an easy buy, but I encourage you to think of other things which qualify in this arena. Since flowers will be dead in a week anyway, a fancy vase may be a better idea and also fits into the “A” of SCABJAT. Plus, now you’ve given her something in which to put the flowers you get her throughout the rest of the year.
If you have to resort to a candle, that’s fine. Just stay away from seasonal scents, like pumpkin pie or anything autumn related. I prefer to get scents which may remind her of our favorite vacations: ocean breeze, tropical summer, etc. Don’t get a scent called Clean Linen, either. It may remind her of how you never do the laundry.
Build. Make your wife something. This is absolutely crucial. You may not be a carpenter or able to renovate the bathroom for her, but there has to be something you have a talent for which you can use to create something for her. If you write well, create her a poem or write the story of how you two met and frame it, maybe with a nice photo. Build doesn’t always mean build something. It means to create something. Maybe even install a flag holder outside your home to fly the flag of her favorite sports team. Another possible two birds, one stone occasion. Even if you make her a Christmas card, just an attempt to draw a flower and a snowman will show how you took time to create something special.
Now, be careful. Trying to outdo yourself year after year in this arena can be costly and very time consuming. The first year we were together, I made a sculpture of us out of wire. This year, I’m building her a six-foot wishing well for the backyard. Next year, I may have to build her a boat to one up myself.
Jewelry. This is pretty self-explanatory. My only advice here is, when your wife isn’t looking, take a photo of her collection of jewelry for reference before you go hunting for something new. I can’t tell you the amount of times I messed up and got her something I already bought her years prior.
Tech. This one should also be simple. Phone or TV accessories, special lighting, home security systems — these all qualify.
Like I mentioned prior, if your wife isn’t into sports, swap the “S” for Service. This refers to an act of service. Do all the laundry the day before Christmas. Make her a special dessert Christmas Eve. Pour her a glass of wine and let her sit on the patio listening to Christmas music while you play Uno inside with the kids so she has an hour to herself. These are usually very appreciated and you can save money on wrapping paper.
Lastly, if your wife isn’t tech savvy, get creative by changing the “T” into Tickets. Tickets can mean a lot of things but essentially it’s paying for an event you both can share. Some suggestions would be a concert, a bit of theater, a trip, a cooking class or better yet a ballroom dancing class could go over really well. If you decide to swap Tech for this arena, here is the secret. If you can find something she would enjoy but knows you would absolutely not enjoy, that would be the best possible option. The more you don’t want to do the activity you gave her, the more it will mean to her. It’s only once a year, guys. Suck it up.
The last thing I will leave you with is, shop local first. Avoiding economic leakage for regions like the Tri-Lakes area is essential to its growth and prosperity. There are plenty of local businesses which, if they do not have the item you are looking for, they may be willing to make it for you.
I hope you have a good holiday and I hope the smiles on your family’s faces make it a great one.
Benn Farrell is a Monument-based freelance writer and playwright.