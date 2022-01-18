Winter is a good season for foothills hiking, and the Intemann Nature Trail is a slice of heaven featuring unspoiled foothills habitat. This trail feature is made even more special amid views of nearby big city buildings and the faint hum of distant traffic.
The foothills habitat is a splendid mix of grassland plant species, Yucca, mountain shrubland with Mountain Mahogany and Gambel’s Oak; and scattered trees including juniper, Douglas-Fir and Pinyon and Ponderosa Pines. In the last half mile, enjoy some bonus red sandstone formations.
From Manitou Avenue in Manitou Springs, head south on Crystal Park Road (just west of Highway 24). Follow the pleasant winding road for about 1.5 miles to the Intemann Nature Trailhead and park along the road on the left/east side. The trail crosses the road here, so be sure to head eastward crossing Sutherland Creek. The first quarter mile climbs rather steeply with the aid of some stairsteps. Then the trail flattens out, following more of the ridge contour and opening up views of Ute Pass to the north and Colorado Springs to the east.
Along the the way at the many trail intersections, stick to the signs for Intemann Trail and the concurrent Ring the Peak Trail. Look and listen for Townsend’s Solitaires, perched atop the conifers emitting their solitary call note.
About 1.75 miles from the trailhead reach a T-Intersection at the unsigned Section 16 trail, but a white sign here does mark the end of the Intemann Nature Trail. Turn around and repeat the slice of heaven back to the trailhead. An elderly gentleman I encountered lost in thought along the trail expressed it well, “Excuse me,” he said, “I’m lost in dreamland here.”
Joe LaFleur has lived in Woodland Park since 2016 and is a hiking enthusiast that hits the trails weekly. Contact Joe with questions or feedback at joelafleur@peakinter.net. Hiking is great exercise but can be hazardous. Always be sure to plan well, check the weather, bring a printed map, tell someone where and when you are going and contact them when you return safely.
