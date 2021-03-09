In January, the Brian Tally VA Employment Transparency Act was passed into law.
It allows any veteran or family member who has filed a claim against the Department of Veterans Affairs for damage, injury or death to be entitled to receive, within 30 days, a notice from the VA about legal council, the employment status of anyone involved in the claim (including whether they work for the VA or are a contractor) and the statute of limitations for the claim.
Because of Brian Tally, a Marine veteran and 1995 graduate of Woodland Park High School, other veterans can benefit from the law that "closes a 74-year legal loophole that shut many in the military out of receiving health care," wrote Pikes Peak Courier Reporter Pat Hill in an article last week.
Tally joined the Marines right after high school and served four years, attaining the rank of sergeant.
The law that bears his name comes too late to help Tally, now 43.
Five years ago he suffered debilitating back pain and sought treatment from the VA. The physician assigned to Tally failed to detect a staph infection in the Marine's spine, instead treating his pain with medication.
Tally, who had started a custom landscaping business with his wife, Jenny, in California, found himself in great pain, unable to work. He and Jenny could no longer keep up with their business. “We lost everything,” Tally told The Courier.
“After weeks without any relief — or additional help from VA doctors — Tally visited a private-sector doctor (at his own expense), where new tests showed a bone-eating staph infection causing severe spinal damage,” states an article published Jan. 6 in Military Times.
He again sought treatment from the VA, which, after two more years, recommended surgery and agreed to pay for an outside surgeon to operate.
Ten months later the VA reversed its decision to settle, citing a loophole in the law that absolves the VA of responsibility: The doctor who failed to diagnose the infection worked on a contract basis for the VA, and was not a VA employee.
Because by that time the statute of limitations had expired, Tally was unable to file a lawsuit against the VA.
“I just sat there for three years and finally decided I had to do something,” Tally said. “But everywhere I turned I hit a dead end.”
Ultimately, Tally took it upon himself to write a bill to prevent what happened to him from happening to other veterans. He took the bill to Washington, D.C. to find a sponsor. It wasn't easy.
“I have over 11,000 hours logged, four trips to D.C., visited nine states, and dozens of Congressional districts, not to mention the thousands of phone calls and emails,” Tally said.
He was able to find sponsorship from his state representative in California. Rep. Mike Levin, D-California, agreed to introduce the bill in the House of Representatives. Subsequently, the bill passed both House and Senate. Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colorado, is among the cosponsors of the bill.
Former President Donald Trump signed the bill Jan. 5, just days before leaving office.
“In this most divisive time, the bill passed,” Tally said.
Of Tally's perseverance, Levin said, “I’ve been so impressed by Brian’s relentless work to get this legislation passed, especially after everything he’s been through. Nobody should have to experience what Brian did. Now that his bill is law every veteran will have the information they need to seek recourse if they are harmed as a result of substandard medical treatment.”
The bill also includes numerous new protections for women veterans, student veterans and veterans left with financial challenges related to the ongoing pandemic, states the Military Times article.
For Tally, the seeing the bill he wrote become law has provided closure.
“I’m exhausted, relieved and proud all at the same time to have finally crossed the finish line,” he said. “We can now turn the page and move on with our lives knowing this will never happen again and ruin the lives of other veterans and their families.”
Tally has been declared 100% disabled by the VA and receives disability benefits. He and his wife, two daughters and two sons now live in Houston.
“Jenny and I have been married 22 years and have four beautiful kids,” Tally said. “I’m a lucky man.”
His belief in this law and dedication to helping others will help scores of veterans to come.
Tally's stepfather, Mike Sperry, of Woodland Park, said, “We are so proud of Brian; he put so much time and effort into this, it’s amazing. This bill is going to help a lot of veterans.”
