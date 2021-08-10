Fifty years in a career is an accomplishment. Fifty years making a living as an artist is a remarkable achievement.
As a child, Richard Pankratz dreamt of being an artist. Growing up in rural Kansas, he knew he would have to chart a path to achieve that dream. Pankratz started his studies at the Kansas City Art Institute and later earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Emporia State University in Kansas.
But education will only take you so far. When he got his degrees and his bride, Linda, had earned hers in business, they packed up and moved to Colorado, where he taught art in the Aurora public school system for many years. But he still dreamt of being a full-time artist.
Pankratz began to throw functional pottery pieces, like mugs, plates and bowls and sold them at various retail outlets in the area. But soon he, Linda and their two children, decided to move from the Denver area and settle in Monument. Richard continued to expand his line of functional pottery and sell them at gallery and retail shop locations. Summer sales were augmented by 17 years of appearances at the Colorado Renaissance Festival!
You still need more than talent to succeed in the arts, and fortunately Richard had Linda, who was not only knowledgeable in business but talented in promoting his work. With Linda running the business side, Richard’s time was free to create and develop his passion.
In 1991 the Pankratzes built the Gallery Center at the entrance to Downtown Monument. Richard had his production studio in the south end of the building and Linda ran the business and the retail store at the north end of the building. Visitors could come in and purchase a place setting of exquisite pottery and also watch the entire process through large glass windows.
They also started several important art related events in the Tri-Lakes Region, including Art Hop and the establishment of the Empty Bowls dinner. Richard would donate pieces to the fund-raising Empty Bowls dinner and other potters were encouraged to do the same. Both of these events still occur in the Tri-Lakes region.
The couple’s retail gallery also gave many beginning artists the opportunity to show their work.
In 2007, Richard’s focus began to turn entirely to bronze. He had been working in the medium since the 1990s, mixing his ceramic elements with cast bronze for exquisite furniture pieces, fountains and vessels. He had been exhibiting his ceramic pieces in the prestigious Loveland sculpture show for years so now his focus and passion were his bronze sculptures, primarily of women. The general theme in the women series is that love and acceptance are what makes life meaningful and worth living.
Richard currently markets through galleries in high-end destination areas, and his work is included in public, corporate and private collections, including Benson Sculpture Garden, Kaiser Permanente, Boulder Scientific Co. in Boulder, and the cities of Edmund, Oklahoma, St. George, Utah and Cheyenne, Wyoming. He creates the annual Lifetime Entrepreneurship Award and Emerging Entrepreneurship Award trophy for the College of Business at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs.
Fifty years of planning, partnership and perseverance and he achieved his dream.
The Hunter-Wolff Gallery in Old Colorado City will be celebrating Richard’s 50th anniversary from Aug. 20 to 22, with an opening reception on the 20th. For more information, go to hunterwolffgallery.com/events.cfm.
You can also see Richard’s latest work at his home studio during the Front Range Open Studios tour weekend Sept 11-12. Learn more at frontrangeopenstudios.com.
Nancy Bonig is a professional glass artist living in Monument. She is the founder of Front Range Open Studios, and her kilnworked glass can be seen at the Denver Art Museum shop.
