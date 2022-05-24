In May 1901, the White House announced that the 25th U.S. president, William McKinley, was going to tour the country on a train. The presidents after Lincoln had used the railroads on their election campaigns, but this would be the first grand presidential national tour.
The seven-week tour was envisioned to be one of the finest selection of private cars in the country. The train would embark from the nation’s capital travel south to New Orleans. From there, it would head to El Paso, Texas, where the president would have a meeting with the Mexican president. Then the train would go on to Los Angeles, San Francisco, Sacramento, Tacoma, Seattle, Spokane, Butte, Yellowstone Park, Salt Lake City, Glenwood Springs, Leadville, Pueblo, Colorado Springs and Cripple Creek. Once finished there, it would go to Denver, Kansas City, Chicago, Buffalo, and back to Washington, D.C.
Along the way, the engineer and conductor would change as the train passed over various railroads. New locomotives would pull the train, changing at each railroad and sometimes at railroad divisions. In those days, steam engines rarely traveled more than 150 miles before requiring maintenance.
The train consisted of seven cars. The president’s car, the Olympia, was on the rear as far as California, where it was to be exchanged for the Lucania. Next to the engine was a combination baggage and smoking cars for members of the press, followed by a dining car. The next four cars were sleeping cars. Two cars were for the support staff. Two cars were for the president’s staff and members of Congress traveling with the train. President McKinley’s party of 13 traveled in his private car.
The end of the president’s car was an open platform to address the public. A telegrapher traveled on the train and kept the president in contact with Washington political news.
Never heard that President McKinley visited the Pikes Peak region? As it turned out, he did not make it. As the trip passed into California, the balance of his trip was canceled. The president sped quickly back to Washington. It would not be long before he was assassinated, on Sept. 14, 1901, and his vice president, Teddy Roosevelt, would assume the presidency.
Roosevelt visited this area several times before being elected president, and once as president.
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.