A park that was dedicated in the 1990s to honor the memory of two children gone too soon has been replaced with one that will serve as a gathering place for local children of all abilities for years to come.
Members of Trinity Lutheran Church in Monument recognized a need for a park in the area that would provide a safe place to play for all children, including those who might who require accessible equipment, such as a merry-go-round that can accommodate wheelchairs.
After the old playground was torn down for safety reasons following nearly 30 years of use, and children continued to gather in the church parking lot to play, church members decided to raise money for a new, accessible playground on church property.
Through their research, the volunteer group found that a playground with equipment such as accessible walkways, ramps, surfacing, swings, play and sensory equipment designed to allow everyone to enjoy and share the benefits of physical, sensory and social play could not be found within 50 miles.
As reported in today’s Tribune, the 2020 Census found hundreds of Monument residents under the age of 65 have serious disabilities.
With the massive growth of Tri-Lakes area, and its desirability for young families, the need for specialized services and accessible equipment is increasing.
An accessible playground allows children, with and without disabilities, to be able to use various playground equipment. Also, it provides space for parents, caregivers and siblings to supervise children or participate.
“There is a huge need in El Paso County for a fully accessible, diverse and unifying playground where everyone can play together,” said Tamara Schwarz, a Trinity Lutheran Church member who serves as the Trinity Community Park team lead.
Schwarz and a team of hard-working volunteers were able to raise $50,000 for the first phase of the park, which broke ground in March and celebrated a grand opening last month.
But they aren’t stopping there.
They are currently in the fundraising stages for Phase 2 of the park, which will add many more needed features and Americans with Disabilites Act-compliant equipment to make it even more accessible.
This type of facility comes with a much greater cost than did the first phase of the park, and carries a pricetag that’s estimated to be $350,000.
The group’s goal is to have enough money raised by the end of this year to be able to order the equipment so ground can be broken on Phase 2 next spring.
For the first phase of the park, several businesses and organizations were sponsors.
For the next phase, more individual donors as well as corporate donors/sponsors are needed.
This is not just a church initiative, it’s one that will serve the Tri-Lakes community and beyond for many years.
Just as Trinity Lutheran Church’s motto says, “Open hands with open hearts for everyone,” “everyone should be welcome to the playground,” Schwarz said.
