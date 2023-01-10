We don’t have a lot of room in print for opinion content this week, so I’ll keep this brief.
I wanted to make sure we can fit all the news from last week’s Monument Town Council meeting, the first of the year and the inaugural meeting of the new council. A Gazette reporter’s meticulous reporting (see stories on Page 1 and 7) from that meeting needs to take precedence over Voices columns in this edition.
Because The Tribune shares resources with our sister paper, The Gazette, we try not to duplicate articles covered from the same meeting. In this case, Gazette Staff Writer Breeanna Jent’s coverage of the Monument meeting said it all and said it well.
As I mentioned in my column last week, the Monument town government is in a precarious place as it has no attorney on staff at the moment. Which is why it’s so important to document the happenings at the council meeting.
Please go to gazette.com/thetribune/voices/ to find the latest columns from “Outsider’s View” columnist Susan Davies, “Life Happens columnist William J. Dagendesg and “Intentional Living” columnist Joanna Zaremba.
If you’re a resident of Monument and would like to have a voice on the town council, consider applying for one of two current vacancies.
Residents interested in being considered for appointment to fill two open seats should submit a letter of interest, a résumé and notarized affidavits affirming they meet the qualifications for appointment to Town Clerk Laura Hogan by 5 p.m. Jan. 30. Additional information is available on the town’s website, townofmonument.org.
The next regular council meeting is 6:30 p.m. Jan. 17 at Monument Town Hall.
Contact Tribune Editor Michelle Karas at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.