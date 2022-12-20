The Monument/Palmer Lake area received a nice gift this year, the new Santa Fe Open Space. Locals can enjoy an easy nearby hike, an ideal option for getting outside during the colder winter months.
From Monument, drive westward on Highway 105 for about 3.5 miles to the town of Palmer Lake. Just before reaching the lake itself, look for a large parking area on the right next to a large metal bridge.
Begin the hike by crossing the metal bridge over the railroad tracks and continue along the south shore area of Palmer Lake to connect to the Santa Fe Regional Trail. Turn right and hike southeast along the wide and popular trail. About a half mile from the parking area, turn left at the West Entrance of Santa Fe Open Space.
Now on the Ranch Road Trail, the route passes through grassland with scattered small Ponderosa Pines and rocky bluffs to the east. Gambel Oak shrubby areas line the trail, also known as scrub oak, where the local Woodhouse’s Scrub Jays like to hang out. After about a quarter mile turn left on the Far View Trail and follow the winding route uphill. Along the way pass some ranch artifacts on the left, including a rusted out Dodge Coronet station wagon, an 80 year old relic from the 1950s. After about a half mile hit an intersection with the Burlington Trail.
Continue straight, now on the Burlington Trail that winds around heading back downhill, then reconnecting to a lower point of the Far View Trail. Turn left on Far View and hike for about 100 yards to connect to the Ranch Road Trail, near the East Entrance to the Santa Fe Open Space and the Santa Fe Regional Trail.
Turn right on Ranch Road and hike westward for about a half mile back to the West Entrance of the Open Space. Turn right on the Santa Fe Regional Trail and stroll for about a half mile back to the parking area at Palmer Lake.
Joe LaFleur has lived in Woodland Park since 2016 and is a hiking enthusiast that hits the trails weekly. Contact Joe with questions or feedback at joelafleur@peakinter.net. Hiking is great exercise but can be hazardous. Always be sure to plan well, check the weather, bring a printed map, tell someone where and when you are going and contact them when you return safely.