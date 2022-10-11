I’m a big fan of “Atomic Habits” author James Clear. His email newsletter is a source of gold.
It includes three quotes from Clear, two quotes from others, and one question to consider.
Yesterday, I came across one of his old newsletters with the exact question I needed to answer: “What will happen if I don’t do this?”
I’m in a cycle of setting much-needed boundaries to stop chronic over-giving, so this is a question I need in my life.
I already reflect on whether my choices — what I say yes to — match up with what it’s important to me. I also try to notice if what I say yes to gives me energy or drains me.
But, there’s something profound about considering what will happen if I don’t do something.
And, it brings up more questions that take me a layer deeper.
If I don’t do it, will there be huge consequences?
Will I or anyone else care tomorrow, next week, next month, or next year?
If I don’t do it, will someone else do it? Is it actually their job and not mine?
Will I let someone down by not doing it, or am I making an assumption that they will be let down?
As I think about what I need for the various areas of my life to be sustainable, I know I can’t keep doing what I’m currently doing — not long term.
I can’t cater to other’s needs and whims and ignore my own well-being without negative outcomes like a lack of patience and exhaustion.
It makes me think of author Tara Mohr’s concept of “Love 360.” Love 360 is when love goes to everyone, not just one person. Mohr says if you’re giving so much that it hurts you, it’s not love. It’s something else.
When I consider what I need to be a filled up version of myself, it’s clear some things need to change.
Aside from thinking about Clear’s helpful question, I’ve also been practicing a visualization that’s supporting the boundaries I set.
Instead of just saying no, setting a limit, etc., I’m also sending lovingkindness. I send myself well wishes and the other person well wishes while seeing myself hold up a stop signal with my hand.
I wish us both well — a version of Love 360 — while setting the needed boundary or limit.
While I need to set boundaries, I don’t want to harden myself off toward the people I need to set them with. With this practice, I can instead hold the good I want good for us both while saying no to something that doesn’t work for me.
This feels like the balance I’ve been after for a long time.
And, I wonder what our world would be like if we all practiced it.
Joanna Zaremba is a writer, wellness and mindset coach, and gardener. She helps people to cultivate resilient bodies, minds, and gardens. She has lived in the Pikes Peak Region since 2011. She can be reached at joannazaremba.com.