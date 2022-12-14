Small banners hang along the far railing of Lewis-Palmer's gym, filled with the faces of this year's basketball team.
Many of those same members weren't a part of last year's title game against Pueblo South. When the two met again on Tuesday, it was a similar result, from a different equation. The 65-61 win was thanks in large part to senior Eli Robinson and junior Cohen Edmondson, two of the remaining starters from the 4A title squad.
They're not trying to recreate last year's 27-1 team as much as bring a new formula in hopes of the same result, even in the face of doubt.
"When we lost to Mead last week, I think people began to doubt us and think we've taken a step back," Edmondson said. "We're not the same team, but we have the same defensive principles and still play our game."
The two have stepped up as elder statesmen.
Right behind is senior JJ Nsubuga. He was part of last year's team as a reserve player but has been swiftly inserted in the facilitating role this year. Fellow senior Luke DeLange, fresh off a standout football season, has filled the Brady Jones role, too.
So far, the results have been beyond coach Bill Benton's expectations.
"It's all about finding roles," Benton said. "For JJ to really run the offense, and have that confidence, is huge after coming off the bench last year. For these guys to come in and have control, it's huge. When JJ's voice and energy are there, our voice and energy are there."
Edmondson led the way with a team-high 21 points, and Robinson poured in 15 of his own.
In just the first quarter, the latter racked up a block and midair steal in transition defense to fend off a cutting Colt. Two quarters later, it was another block pinned against the backboard in transition.
Edmondson and Robinson are being relied on to carry the team's scoring load, but it's the defense that has Lewis-Palmer already up to speed. In last year's meeting between the two teams for the 4A title, it was a similar 61-53 score.
The Rangers have a theory to winning basketball under Benton, and it's worked for years. New ingredients won't change the old way of crafting a championship basketball team that he knows.
Offense will catch up.
"We're still trying to find our most efficient form on offense," Benton said. "We're good at a lot of things, but still trying to find the main thing, and where everybody's role falls.
"We have the guys to do it."
