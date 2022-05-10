Recently, I revisited a series of recorded conversations between actress Lili Taylor and “Playing Big” author Tara Mohr.
They talked about the creative process, about trusting ourselves and about owning our stories.
And, Taylor and Mohr both shared the boldest, quietest thing they were working on.
I also have a boldest, quietest thing.
It’s a podcast that began a few years ago as a faint longing in my heart.
It began to take shape as I leaped into the unknown world of podcasting in February 2021 when I interviewed my friend and coaching colleague Katrina Sather about her work and life.
Sather and I met through Mohr’s Playing Big Facilitator Program, a seven-month program that taught us practical tools to help ourselves and our clients to be more loyal to our dreams than our fears.
In the summer of 2020, Sather and I met on Zoom to practice what we learned from Mohr’s program and to share what we were learning from other books, podcasts and courses.
I relished our conversations, and I had a sense that other people might also get something out of hearing them. I was growing and changing from our chats, and I wanted to share them.
Soon after I interviewed Sather, I asked her if she would join me for a “Playing Big” book club that I would air on the podcast.
She agreed, and for the rest of 2021, Sather and I logged into Zoom at various intervals and recorded conversations about the “Playing Big” book and other concepts we learned in Mohr’s course.
I began with a book club because it felt like an accessible way to start, and it was a way to go deeper with and to share the many tools I was experimenting with in my own life.
When I began, I had no experience with podcasting or any of the tech involved other than a cursory knowledge of Zoom.
I learned as I went, and boy was there a lot to learn and to decide. Zoom settings. Microphones. Platforms. Editing software and processes. Music. Descriptions. Titles.
It’s been over a year since I started this boldest, quietest thing, and I’m close to bringing it out into the world.
I’ve had many roadblocks — most of them my own doing.
I’ve had to repeatedly set aside outside expectations and focus on moving forward at my own pace in my own way, allowing for messiness, for real life, and for the mystery of creativity.
I’ve been proving to myself that we can approach life — and projects — with experimentation instead of over-preparing. There’s a freedom and a magic to not knowing what will happen.
It reminds me of a story Taylor told about an acting partner who began by asking her, “Shall we leap open-handed into the void?”
I want to hang out in that place of discovery.
Joanna Zaremba is a writer, podcaster and a wellness and mindset coach. She gives people the practical tools they need to feel good and take action toward what matters most. She has lived in the Pikes Peak Region since 2011. She can be reached at joannazaremba.com. Find her soon-to-be-launched podcast at joannazaremba.substack.com.