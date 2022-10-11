Bella Decor and Design, in historic downtown Monument, recently moved ... but not far away.
The interior design business, formerly known as Bella Casa Decor and Design, moved from 155 2nd St. to a larger space at 125 2nd St. in September.
What has not changed is the store motto: “Turn your house into a home you love.”
Bella is a Monument mainstay, with three different owners/designers at the helm over the past 20 years. Current proprietor Jenny Fields started working with Bella’s previous owner in 2016. By 2019 the owner the shop’s second, was ready to retire. Fields bought the business Feb. 1, 2020 just as the pandemic was shutting down the world. She closed the shop just six weeks later, on March 15, for two months as the pandemic restrictions required.
Fields says she stayed positive during this unplanned closure, using the time to remodel the store. “I brought in new inventory and refreshed Bella with my inspiration and style.” By May 2020, she was able to reopen the store to the public, and the Monument community emerged to generously support it as well as other beloved small businesses by shopping locally.
Bella gave Fields a platform to design and an opportunity to grow, she said. Decorating and designing has been Fields’ passion since childhood. She loves turning a space into something that friends, family and customers love.
Her mother was always changing things around in her girlhood home, and Fields developed a love of colors, textiles and the beauty of decor.
The majority of Bella’s customer base comes through word-of-mouth, the website (bellacasadecoranddesign.com), and from downtown foot traffic. The shop offers a sizable selection of home decor products and savvy design services. Unique gifts, centerpieces, light fixtures, furniture, window treatments, wall art, and a wide range of accessories are available.
Fields describes several examples of unique gifts. French-made Lampe Berger Diffusers purify air by destroying toxins and odors while releasing a pleasing aroma. Funky Wine Rocks, made in New Zealand, dispense and aerate wine. A variety of custom Monument gifts include tea towels, candles and sweet treats.
“One thing I absolutely love is creating beautiful centerpieces,” Field says. Bella offers a wide range of lifelike silk greenery and floral stems for fashioning everyday, special occasion and seasonal arrangements.
Every decorating project is different. Fields begins by exploring with customers the colors and style they love, and what comforts them and makes them feel good. A visit to the client’s home follows for a consultation to analyze the scope of the project, whether it is one room or a whole house.
She then creates a vision board that includes furniture placement, space allowance, window treatments, lighting and accessories. A field trip to designer showrooms in Denver, or consultation locally for custom-made furniture builds the excitement.
“Bella is like no other home decor store around. We provide our customers with everyday and seasonal inspiration with beautiful decor,” Fields says.
The emphasis is always on what clients wish, and what makes them happy. “I don’t want my clients to worry about anything — we handle everything … and deal with all the headaches,” she adds.
A project Fields is currently working on illustrates the detail, care and consideration she puts into her design services. She notes that this client loves color — including gold — along with animal prints.
As a result of Field’s expertise, the client’s home office now contains organic dark woods, a large mural map on one accent wall, and fun cowhide emerald green barrel chairs.
“The living room invites all ages to curl up on a family-proof cream sectional with hawk feather pillows, navy and hot pink accents.”
A dark shell TV credenza and 60-inch gold wagon wheel light fixture complement the style of the room. “I’m beyond excited to see this home come together, and for my clients to finally call this house their home,” Fields says.
“As a designer, my goal is to create a space based on my client’s interests, colors they gravitate toward, accessories, art and furniture they find beautiful and comfortable at the same time.”
Bella is among the businesses in downtown Monument that focus on collaborating with each other as well as giving back to the community.
Upcoming events that Bella will participate in include the Halloween Open House, Girls’ Nights Out, Small Town Christmas, and ongoing support for local artists. Learn more at downtownmonument.org.