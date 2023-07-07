A monumental Fourth of July fest of merrymaking was held in Monument on this favorite national holiday. From start to finish the air was electric with pride and patriotism, fun and frivolity.

Of course the colors of the day for clothing, accessories, and decorations were red, white, and blue. The sunny day was abuzz with energy, and everyone from parade and event participants to attendees and volunteers couldn’t help but wear a big smile.

The first event of the day was the Palmer Lake Fun Run, and the participants worked up an appetite. It was a good thing that the finish line was just a hop, skip, and a jump from the delish pancake breakfast at St Peter Catholic Church, and hosted by St. Peter’s Knights of Columbus Council. Lines were short, and the all-you-could-eat breakfast consisted of scrambled eggs, fluffy pancakes, and savory sausage links. Yum! It was a great way to start the perfect day.

Grand Knight Alan Feldkamp, noted that 1,500 attendees were expected to chow down on the breakfast.

“It’s not about the money,” he said. “We’re just glad to do this for the Tri-Lakes Region.”

The St. Peter’s Knights of Columbus Council provides generous donations not only to area charities and the school district, but to the Boy Scouts, and Marian House Soup Kitchen in downtown Colorado Springs.

Next up was the parade, and the energy along the route was palpable. Parade-goers routinely set up along the parade route the night before and into the wee hours in order to get a prime viewing spot. Not to worry. There was plenty of room for all to see every bit of the extravaganza. Cheers and applause rang out as the kids began to round the corner riding decorated conveyances including skates, bikes, trikes, and wagons.

Knowing youngsters waited anxiously for the main parade to begin. They were well equipped with large bags to collect the swag that they knew was coming their way. Accompanied by screams of delight, handfuls of candy, toys, buttons, mini-flags, etc. was scooped up by the eager youngsters. It was better than Halloween!

The parade was a true delight. This year’s theme honored World War II Veterans: “The Greatest Generation.” Impressive military vehicles, waving flags, lively music, horns and sirens, hundreds of vets riding in cars, drumbeats and bagpipes all provided an impressive scenario with the front range rising in the background against a blue sky and puffy clouds.

This was much more than a showcase for the military and honored veterans. Car clubs, area businesses, local schools, and a plethora of local organizations all had a presence. Renaissance Fair enactors, dancers, and bagpipers, were particularly popular with the enthusiastic crowd. Horses and their riders, unicyclists, vintage vehicles, and shiny convertibles were cheered along the way.

The entertainment didn’t end with the parade. The exuberant crowd moved on to Limbach Park for live music, and the family friendly beer garden. The band Collective Groove was rocking out hit classic rock tunes such as “Brick House,” "Jungle Boogie,” and “Without Love Where Would You Be Now”.

T.C., lead vocalist with the group said: “We are honored to be playing here. What better place to be for the 4th of July?! God Bless America!”

The popular band played danceable music including rhythm and blues, Motown, and funk. The appreciative crowd of all ages couldn’t stay in their seats, and got down to the beat of old favorites: clapping, spinning, twisting, and jumping.

The Tri-Lakes Chamber Street Fair covered several blocks in historic downtown Monument. It showcased area businesses, nonprofits and everything Monument. Fair-goers were informed, entertained, and satiated by myriad fair treats as they perused the many booths lining the streets. Awesome aromas, sunny demeanors all around, and welcoming participants made for a delightful day.

Yes, there was a bit of rain, but it in no way dampened Independence Day spirits. The town of Monument can take great pride in a stellar celebration of this most significant date in the history of America.