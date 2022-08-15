Writers are often told to write from a scar, not a wound.
As in, write the story after the traumatic event has happened and you’ve healed, versus trying to capture the story while you’re still immersed within its bubble.
But Samantha Gassman couldn’t help but write while the wound was still fresh. After going through a miscarriage in 2019, writing was cathartic.
“I started writing to process the roller-coaster of emotions you feel after that kind of loss,” said Gassman, a 2004 Lewis-Palmer High School graduate. “I was fit, a runner, and I couldn’t believe my body had let me down like that. Writing through it forced me to look forward rather than dwell on the past.”
What emerged was her new children’s book, “Dear Rainbow Baby,” essentially a letter to a baby she and her husband didn’t have yet and weren’t even sure they could have. The term rainbow baby refers to babies born after a miscarriage, stillbirth or infant loss. The book will be released Aug. 22. It’s available for preorder now by going online to amazon.com or samanthagassman.com.
Gassman wasn’t new to the writing world. After her first child, a son, was born in 2018, she noticed how he adored the picture books they’d read together, and wondered if she could also create that experience for kids. She began writing and submitting, taking webinars and joining critique groups.
Embarking on a children’s-book writing career was a big left turn for Gassman, who lives in Sumter, S.C. After high school, she earned a bachelor’s in international relations at University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where she also was part of the U.S. Air Force ROTC. Post-graduation in 2008, she joined active duty as a second lieutenant, and later was accepted into flight school for navigators, where she trained to fly MC-130s, a special operations aircraft. It was quite a coup.
“There’s few women in special operations,” Gassman said. “I felt very honored. Special operations is the tip of the spear for the Air Force, at least from a flying perspective. It’s a small, close-knit community. We supported Green Berets and U.S. Navy SEALs down field.”
During her six-year post-college military career, she met her now-husband, who also was in the Air Force, and realized a dual military relationship would be hard. Her aircraft had been retired, and she’d have to go back to training to relearn a new one, so she decided to separate from the military and move to California with him. They were married in 2017.
And there’s a happy ending to her story. Not long after her miscarriage, Gassman got pregnant again. Their daughter was born in 2020, around the same time she received a publication offer for “Dear Rainbow Baby.”
About 20% to 25% of pregnancies end in miscarriage and a smaller percentage in stillbirth. Gassman hopes the book will open up conversations for those who experience such occurrences, and serve as a way to share with their children what happened.
“Anyone who’s been through the experience — there’s an angel baby, but you’re welcoming a rainbow baby,” she said. “Rainbows are symbolic, because they represent the hope that comes after a turbulent time. We experienced the stormy part, then at the end of the experience, we have a beautiful child.”
