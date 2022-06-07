Southwest of Denver, Roxborough State Park features the same formations that make Garden of the Gods and Red Rocks Amphitheatre world-famous. Roxborough doesn’t have quite the renown. That’s probably due to the limitations here.
Roads end before the greatest views. Between the soaring, slanting stone, hiking is the only mode of transit allowed. The parking lot — connected by a sidewalk to the visitor center — is limited, which can lead to long wait lines on summer weekends.
The limitations can be a visitor’s hassle or gain. Once on the trail, you won’t hear the sound of traffic. And you should have plenty of moments of solitude.
The park consists of eight trails, totaling about 14 miles. Carpenter Peak is the high point, reached in a 6 1/2 miles round trip, gaining more than 1,000 feet. South Rim is a more moderate option, meandering through the park’s riparian corridors.
The Fountain Valley Trail is a fine introduction, especially if with kids or family or friends from out of state. Colorado Parks and Wildlife notes “ADA accessibility is minimal, though most wheelchairs can maneuver with little or no difficulty during good weather conditions.”
It’s the wide path trending north of the visitor center, entering a meadow where wildlife and flowers in bloom are often admired. The loop offers two overlooks, called Fountain Valley and Lyons overlooks, honoring the names by which the ancient, geologic uplifts are known. The rocks appear like a spine running through the canopy. The Denver skyline is in view, but the city feels far away.
Whichever way you start the loop, a historic home is at about the halfway point. This was Henry S. Persse’s home of the early 1900s; he had dreams to see this land transformed into a resort. One feels glad he was unsuccessful.
