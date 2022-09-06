BLACK FOREST • This weekend, the Black Forest community will celebrate the 100-year anniversary of the historic Old Log School.
The one-room log structure opened in 1922 to accommodate the growing student population in Black Forest attending the original School District 38. At that time, the only other school within the district was located four miles south.
Land was donated by Edgar Lumber & Box Co., and area residents provided the ponderosa pine logs and labor needed to construct the building. The school was used not only for educational purposes, but also as a community hub that included church services and public meetings.
For 23 years, the Old Log School played a vital role in the education of area children in grades 1-8. In 1945, the school was closed due to consolidation with Falcon School District 49. The building was sold to El Paso County in 1947. It was remodeled to become a two-bedroom residence for a county roads department maintenance person. In 1981, the property was abandoned by the county, but due to the foresight and diligence of Black Forest history lovers, it was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1992.
In 2013, this beloved and valued historical structure barely survived the Black Forest fire. A scorched ponderosa pine a mere 30 feet from the building bears witness to the encroaching flames. Extensive restoration has returned the little school house to its glory days, and it is now open for free tours.
Looking back 100 years, this could have been a scenario: (Kitty, Frannie and Alyce are fictional characters)
In 1922 Kittyexcitedly started school as a first-grader at the brand new Black Forest School. The building was lit with kerosene lanterns and heated with a coal-burning stove as there was no electricity or indoor plumbing. She and her older sisters Frannieand Alycewalked along dirt roads to school from the family ranch on school days. Sometimes, in bad weather, Daddy would take them to school and back in his truck. Mama would prepare a midday meal for each girl. She wrapped jelly bread sandwiches, hard-boiled eggs, homemade oatmeal raisin cookies, and sometimes a shiny red apple in a cloth napkin and carefully placed the meals in their tin lunch pails.
The girls looked forward to their days at school where they joined around 20 neighbor children from nearby farms, ranches and logging properties. Their teacher, Miss Maddox, encouraged them to learn the “Three Rs” — reading, writing and arithmetic. Kitty was learning her letters and numbers. Frannie and Alyce read as many books as they could get their hands on and studied geography, science and math.
Miss Maddox wrote lessons on the blackboard, and each student had an individual slate and chalk to complete daily assignments. The stove kept the school toasty warm when temperatures dropped outside. All the students pitched in with chores. The older boys took turns stoking the fire and kept the water bucket filled with fresh drinking water from the outdoor pump. The girls swept the floor and cleaned the blackboard. Kitty’s job was to clap the erasers together outside until they were free of chalk dust.
At noon, lunch pails were retrieved and depending on the weather, the midday meal was consumed either in the school yard or at the wooden desks indoors. During recess, the children participated in spirited games of baseball, kickball, jacks, or marbles. There was an air of cooperation as the students truly wanted to be at school, where chores (other than school tasks) were left behind for a while, and they were able to pursue their potential for learning.
During the Centennial Celebration, tours will provide a glimpse into what a school day was like 100 years ago. Leif Garrison, chairman of the Black Forest Community Foundation and a member of Friends of the Black Forest Log School, says: “This tour will provide an understanding of school life in the 1920s — from slates that students used to do their lessons, to period textbooks, and the coal stove used to heat the school.”
For anyone interested in first person stories and further information, a book, “The School Brought Us Together — Black Forest Remembers its Old Log School,” by Linda Cozart and Carrie Robertson, will be available at the schoolhouse for $10.
Children are invited to take part in games that were popular in the 1920s, and will have a chance to win prizes. The games include tug of war, horse shoes, marbles, jacks and races. A horse and pony will be on site accepting treats and petting. Rizuto’s Ice Cream truck will provide low-cost frozen treats.
Next door to the school, at Black Forest Community Center, a Quilt Show Fundraiser will be held to raise money to re-chink the exterior logs of the school. Quilt Show Committee Chairwoman Suzanne Stauber has spearheaded the procurement of 63 quilts from Colorado and New Mexico to be displayed. Sherrie Lidderdale, quilt show committee member, notes, “Quilting is challenging, like putting a puzzle together using different patterns and shapes that fit together in a pleasing way. … Quilts are art, they are memories, they are history, they are a way to show love all the while keeping you warm.”
All festivities will take place at 12530 Black Forest Road, at the intersection of Shoup Road and Black Forest Road.