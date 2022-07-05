Part I of my lifetime of travel, published last month (“A lifetime of travel ... so far, Part I,” June 1), touched on the childhood roots of my wanderlust. Now, I will move on to my travels as an adult. The foundation was laid during my childhood, when traveling became a gateway to appreciating and getting to know a world away from home.
My husband, Ron, and I were always in agreement that worldwide travel would be part of our lives. Early on in our marriage we made road-trips to Florida, the eastern seaboard, New Orleans, Colorado and beyond. It was a great time, pre-kids, to take off in the car and just go. Once our two children came along, I found out that traveling with babies and little ones was not very much fun. Someone always had to eat, nap or go potty, and boredom and tears were just around the corner. And that was just me and Ron! Well, you know what I mean.
One year, Ron and I enlisted the grandparents to babysit and took off on a European adventure. This was in the mid-1980s, and we blithely set out with no hotel reservations or specific plans. Nowadays it is customary to only travel with carefully orchestrated internet travel arrangements. Upon arrival at each destination, we would go to the visitor’s center, where we were directed to economical accommodations. Almost every place we stayed was just wonderful!
We traveled to Paris, the Riviera, Venice, the Swiss Alps and southern Germany. I saw so many sights that I had previously only dreamed about: Versailles; Monaco; the Venetian canals; Lake Lucerne; the peaks of the Jungfrau, Eiger, and Monch; and the castles of German King Ludwig.
We didn’t mind needing to put the sagging mattress in our super cheap Paris hotel room directly on the floor, while propping the box springs against the wall. The Train Bleu whisked us overnight from Paris to Nice, where we rented a motor scooter to zip through the posh coastal towns. I called Venice “Disneyland for Grownups!” The German castles were like a fantasyland, with turrets, bridges, lush gardens, and even a faux cave complete with a swan boat ride. It was a truly magical trip.
Ron’s career afforded us our glory years of travel. We jetted to Hawaii, Hong Kong, Canada, the Bahamas and the British Isles. We learned to relish the contrast of these trips. Hong Kong was quite an eye opener as it is built waterfront and on the sides of hills, with literally no houses for the residents. Because of extremely limited land-space, residents live in an extensive system of high-rise apartment complexes. I couldn’t help wondering what the residents would think of mainstream American houses with yards.
Hawaii is a truly remarkable tropical paradise. Everyone should go there! The history in England and Scotland is mind boggling. It’s hard to keep up with all the royals from the past and their infinite liaisons. Documentation of Asian and European history is, of course, so much more extensive than that of the United States. What seems old in America is rather new by worldwide standards.
Our travels taught me to appreciate that the U.S. is one cohesive region, while Europe has stark cultural, economic and territorial divisions between each country. Not that the USA is one big happy family, but we speak a common language, use the same currency, and are all a part of a melting-pot culture. I’m always relieved to return home after visiting a foreign country.
As the kids grew we indulged in the de rigueur family summer driving vacation. Memories were made as we logged miles in the trusty family sedan. Just like when I was a kid, we frequently enjoyed the hospitality of relatives, attended all-important family reunions, and one year drove to Yellowstone and back-just like my family of origin had done. By this time, I always made reservations so we knew we would have a place to stay with no surprises. Spontaneity went out the window for good reason. Knowing where we would rest our heads was an important commodity that we all appreciated.
So once the kids were grown and out of the house, we eventually segued into our current glorious years of trailer travel. For the past dozen years we have embraced the camping life with much delight. Traveling around the country from coast to coast, and adding in trips south of the border in recent years, has greatly expanded our travel world. We still fit in those family visits and reunions, and have added a few venues that required air travel. Alaska is high on my list of must-see destinations.
Everyone should go at least once!
I haven’t given up the idea of an extended road-trip to Alaska with the trailer.
My bucket list is overflowing. Recent roadblocks due to COVID-19, and world strife and politics, have certainly kept us sticking to trailer travel in recent years. There are so many destinations out there beckoning us to come and explore: Galapagos Islands, Machu Picchu, New Zealand, Antarctica, South Africa, China and Greece. And that is just the very short list.
So stay tuned.
Hopefully, Ron and I can reach some of the far-flung destinations we long to see as we spend our kids’ inheritance!
Libby Kinder is a freelance writer and retired clinical mental health counselor. She and her husband have lived in southwest Colorado Springs since 2003. Contact Libby with comments and travel ideas at eakinder62@gmail.com.