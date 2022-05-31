Everyone has a story similar to this one. As Americans, who mostly came from someplace else, having a wanderlust is just part of our nature. Here is Part I of a brief summary of my life of travel so far.
I grew up in a strictly middle-class family, and we had a car, so of course we traveled. My earliest travel memories involve visits to both sets of grandparents and a slew of relatives in Iowa and Nebraska. As a city kid, visits to Great Uncle Walter and Great Aunt Pearl in Ponca, Nebraska, were a delightful glimpse into farm livin’. My sister, Peggy, and I couldn’t wait to pick up the baby pigs. I’m here to tell you that baby pigs do not want to be held and cuddled. And watch out for those bird mites inhabiting the chicken coop. Ewwwww!
Every summer my two sisters and I would board the Union Pacific train in Kansas City and head to Council Bluffs, Iowa, to visit my maternal grandparents. That train was enormous, loud and scary. A visit to bathroom revealed the ground rushing by beneath the train when you flushed. Pretty awesome to a little kid! By mid-morning we had already polished off the lunch my mother packed for us, accompanied by water dispensed into the little cone-shaped cups from the water fountain.
Grandma Dunmire always took us to visit her relatives in Nebraska, where she was born and raised. I knew that some of these folks were second and third cousins, but I never did figure out what our connection was to many of them. We would typically take the bus and spend a few nights at random farms throughout the countryside. Once, we went to Lake Okoboji in Iowa where we were not allowed to swim as some kind of bloom had turned the water a disgusting shade of red. Gross!
When I was 11, my grandparents took me with them on a three-week journey out west to the Black Hills, Yellowstone National Park and Salt Lake City. It was a rare treat to bask in their undivided attention with no competition from my three siblings. Alas, I remember getting quite homesick about halfway through the trip, and being immensely relieved to return to the chaos of my childhood home.
My family always took a summer vacation. We would load up the Chevy station wagon and head out of town for a week. Those were the days when there were no seat belts or air conditioning in automobiles. Because there were six of us, someone always had to ride in the middle, and we had a revolving schedule for who got the coveted window seats. To keep us quiet and occupied, Dad would make our first stop at a roadside market to stock up on gum, candy and comic books. Often he would treat us to an ice cold bottle of root beer or grape soda pop. Nothing tasted better!
Destinations included Colorado mountain towns, Lake of the Ozarks, Branson, St. Louis and Minnesota. One year we trekked all the way to Yellowstone and back in about 10 days. Mom would find interesting places for us to stay. One cabin had no plumbing, so we had to use the outhouse and brush our teeth spitting in the creek out back. Peggy put on her swimming nose-plugs before using the facilities. I’m guessing that cabin was quite economical!
Another place we stayed was deep in the Missouri woods, and I was terrified that a bear would eat me as there were warning signs posted of bear sightings. Once in a blue moon, we would stay someplace that had a swimming pool. Heaven! One time we scored a three-bedroom house in Ouray, Colo. where I happily read ancient National Geographics and Reader’s Digests for a week.
Our vacations were filled with hiking, picnics, horseback riding, scenic drives, and of course shopping for souvenirs. Eating out at a restaurant was a rare treat. Mom wasn’t above buying a loaf of Wonder Bread and a package of bologna, slapping together some sandwiches, and passing them out for a pretty tasty meal. Both of my parents were adept at finding free and economical activities to entertain us kids.
After my freshman year in college, I traveled for the first time by airplane to visit my college roommate in Chicago. That was back in the days when you could travel standby for half price. I clearly recall as the plane became airborne that a lifetime of traveling adventure was open to me. What an incredible feeling!
The point of these trips was to connect with each other and extended family members, to have new adventures, to see our glorious country, and to expand our world beyond Kansas City, Missouri. Oh, the sweet memories that are still with me today! Those times definitely planted seeds for future travels that I will delve into next month in Part II.
