Those who protect and serve us don’t always have everything they need to do so.
When responding to violence these days, law enforcement officers have a need to be specially equipped with body armor that can protect them from multiple types of gunfire, but it’s not always in the department budget.
This is why the actions of those who support our first responders is crucial, including efforts to raise money for Shield616, a tax-exempt entity based in Colorado Springs.
Shield616 helps individuals and groups as well as law enforcement agencies to come up with a fundraising plan in order to acquire the latest in body armor technology — which doesn’t come cheaply.
“Shield616 was founded to provide all-day rifle protection for peace officers and first responders who sacrificially serve our communities,” states the organization’s website, shield616.org.
Arlene Padilla, who with her husband owns popular Monument restaurant Arlene’s Beans, has always had a passion for law enforcement, and before she became a business owner she was once on a path to becoming a peace officer.
Padilla has made it a mission for her business to give back to the community in several ways. The latest example of Arlene’s Beans doing just that was a “Give Back” event this month to raise funds so Shield616 could provide Palmer Lake Police Department with body armor designed to custom fit officers that’s also lightweight enough to wear throughout the day.
These vests can protect officers from both rifle and handgun fire.
“Even here in sweet Monument and Palmer Lake, our officers are putting their lives on the line daily, and I don’t think people truly realize that,” Palmer Lake Police Chief Jason Vanderpool told The Tribune last week.
This isn’t the first time Padilla and her family-owned and -run business have hosted a Give Back night. It’s something they do on the regular. In March 2021, she organized a similar effort to raise funds through Shield616 for Monument Police Department.
Tax-exempt entity Shield 616 facilitates the fundraising for and purchasing of police officer protective gear manufactured by Angel Armor in Fort Collins. Shield616 works with other foundations to help fund specific projects.
Law enforcement agencies in need of help raising funds may reach out to Shield 616, and the organization then helps the agency work on a goal to meet their needs, the funds required for it and a design a fundraising plan.
Padilla said the fundraising events are important to her, whether they are for public safety agencies or other groups. In the past, Arlene’s Beans has also been a destination for field trips from schools in the Lewis-Palmer School District.
“Most of these organizations are a big part of our community,” Padilla told The Tribune in March 2021. “Many of our children or individuals count on equipment, uniforms and enrollment. They are also very short on funds.
“We are very much invested in our community as we have lived in Monument for 16 years. We have felt support from countless teachers, churches and many others.”
She added, “Funds aren’t always there, and it is important to help our organizations when they ask. … I encourage other businesses in Monument to help our organizations in any way that they can. Our community depends on us small businesses.”
Well said, and well done.
Tribune Editor Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home since 2015. Contact her at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.