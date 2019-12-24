Life is hard. There is no other way to put it. Hope can be fleeting. We look at the destruction around us and experience a significant portion in our lives as well. How are we supposed to thrive in the roller coaster of today’s circumstances? How do we experience joy in the busy hustle and bustle of the holidays?
What if walking through the gates of gratitude changed our perspective and allowed us to live life more fully alive, allowed us to experience awe and wonder?
What do you think about when you see a rainbow or sunset? Are you startled anew at the beauty of the sun’s rays reflecting a kaleidoscope of colors? How about the stars in the night sky? Do you see points of light or do you marvel at the mystery of supernovas, black holes and quarks? How about each snowflake that falls — a unique gem. What a profound mystery.
Betty Smith writes in her novel “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn,” “Look at everything always as though you were seeing it either for the first or last time. Thus is your time on earth, filled with glory.”
Gratitude is the affirmation of goodness and an acknowledgment of where goodness comes from. It is the quality of being thankful and showing appreciation. It is a mindful acknowledgment of all that we have been given. When we focus on the abundance in our lives, we discover a greater capacity for generosity, cheerfulness and contentment.
Expressing gratitude is a rewarding habit that affirms the grace of the giver. Gratitude opens our hearts, encourages us to savor each gift that comes our way, and frees us from comparison and jealousy. It lets us celebrate today and is a reminder that one can always find a reason to be glad.
The benefits of gratitude have been studied for many years by renowned psychologist Dr. Robert A. Emmons of the University of California, Davis.
The results of his research show myriad obenefits:
• Physical — stronger immune systems, fewer aches and pains, lower blood pressure, exercise more often and take better care of health, sleep longer and wake more refreshed
• Psychological — higher level of positive emotions, more alert, alive and awake, more joy and pleasure, more optimism and happiness
• Social — increased helpfulness, generosity, and compassion, more forgiving and outgoing, reduced feelings of loneliness and isolation
Walking is a choice. Gratitude is a choice. We must choose to put one foot in front of the other and walk through the gates of gratitude. Only with purposeful intention will we be able to live more fully alive. As George MacDonald said, “What we need is more life — more of the life-making presence in us making us more, and more largely alive.”
I challenge you to find practical ways of bringing gratitude into your life during this holiday season. It will always lead you to joy.
Gloria Winters is a doctor of physical therapy who specializes in orthopedics and exercise physiology. She is the chief medical officer for the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region with a focus on health care integration in the community. Contact her with questions at gwinters@ppymca.org.