There’s less than a month left to don your best medieval costume and brave the traffic to Larkspur for the annual summer tradition of the Colorado Renaissance Festival. The fest runs from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Aug. 4 at the fairgrounds, 650 W. Perry Park Ave., Larkspur.
About 200,000 people will partake in the village celebration by the end of its run. They’ll interact with a cast of village characters, enjoy giant turkey drumsticks and Friar Tuck’s cinnamon rolls, watch jousting knights on their steeds and such acts as Zilch the Torysteller, the Kamikaze Fireflies and London Broil, be hypnotized by Lady Amyelia, sample ales, and check out the grape-stomping competition during Wine Revelry weekend, July 13-14.
“People are able to get away from the everyday world,” said Jim Paradise, vice president and marketing director for Rocky Mountain Festivals and the Colorado Renaissance Festival.
Admission is $25, $12 ages 5-12, free 4 and younger. You can find cheaper tickets available online and at King Soopers; Info: 303-688-6010, coloradorenaissance.com.