It all started with the London 2012 Summer Olympics.
That’s when Elizabeth Kent decided that she wanted to take up fencing after watching the sport on TV. A year later, she did just that. She eventually enrolled in lessons with an Olympic champion for Poland.
Her fencing career took a dramatic turn recently, when she captured her own gold medal in the U.S. Fencing 2019-20 Region 4 competition for Y14 women’s epee. An Air Academy freshman, Kent believes this accomplishment will only help lead to her ultimate goal: a world title.
“Winning my region means a lot,” she said, “because I feel like I made progress in my knowledge of the sport to outrank some of the people who used to beat me in competition, so I’m proud of the accomplishment.”
The regional competition spanned from August 2019 through this past March, when the season ended because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fencers participate in several 5-touch bouts as their pool performance seeds them for the direct-elimination phase of the tournament.
The winning fencer then advances to the gold-medal match.
Kent tallied 300 points out of more than 100 girls between the ages of 13-14, nearly 10 points more than the second-place finisher. The Region 4 competitors were from Colorado, California, Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.
Her involvement in sport encouraged other members of her family to follow suit. Her dad, Chip, and her younger siblings, Bear, 12, and Amber, 9, all have taken up fencing competitively.
Amber started fencing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Her first meet is in November.
Since that moment she decided to take up fencing seriously, Elizabeth Kent has been putting in the work a few times a week. She competes with Denver-based Rocky Mountain Fencing Academy under coach Maciej Czyzowicz, who was part of a Polish gold-medal winning pentathlon team in 1992.
Ever since that decision, Kent has loved every moment.
“It’s like a mental chess game,” she said. “It’s a physical workout but you have to plan all the moves first.”
Her mother, Brooke, sees the sport in the same way, too.
“When you watch fencing,” she said, “you see how challenging and exciting it is. They have to think on their feet and react to their opponents while trying to do their best. And it looks like a lot of fun.”