“What’s in a name? That which we call a rose would smell as sweet by any other name.” I’ve always loved those lines from Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet.”
Names do matter. I think of the hours my husband and I agonized over what we would name our daughter. I think of my horror when my sister shared that she might name her firstborn Sedgwick. Lucky for Reece, she changed her mind.
When a couple of reporters contacted me about changing the name of Pikes Peak to Tava, I wisely side-stepped the question. The Trails and Open Space Coalition is eager to take positions regarding parks maintenance, trail connectivity and open space preservation. But renaming Pikes Peak? There is little to be gained if we were to take sides on that issue.
Are there arguments favoring honoring those people who came before white settlers? Sure there are. And we should seek opportunities to make sure their place in history is recognized and celebrated.
But when a peak has been named and is known by that name throughout the world, any attempt to change that moniker begs for a discussion. Much like trying to move a mountain. I’m glad we’re having the conversation. I’ve learned a great deal over the past week about the Ute Indians and other tribes who had a connection with the Peak. It reminds us that we are not first nor will we be the last to stand in the shadow of this magnificent mountain. And if it causes us to pause a moment and reflect upon how much the mountain means to all of us and re-examine how we are treating the peak, all the better.
I’m guessing you share my daily habit of glancing up at the peak, seeing how much snow is there and admiring the way the light reflects off its face. It starts the day off just a bit better if all is well with the peak. If it’s shrouded by clouds, we stop and wonder what the day will bring.
Forest Service staff will tell you that on any given day people are camping illegally, leaving smoldering fires, building illegal trails, disposing of stolen cars off cliffs, and dumping large household appliances — literally trashing America’s Mountain. Our mountain is a bit like the ocean. Because of its vastness, we can avert our eyes and see what we want to see. But such abuses exist, and if they continue to accumulate there will come a day of reckoning.
The Iroquois Indians had a seventh generation principle. Choices made today were expected to take the next seven generations into consideration. How often do we do that?
One might argue — renaming Pikes Peak takes but a stroke of a pen if the public were to support it. Recommitting to its preservation and safekeeping is likely to be far less contentious, but may be more difficult to achieve.
Susan Davies is executive director of the 30-year-old Trails and Open Space Coalition. Send any questions and comments to susan@trailsandopenspaces.org.
