Changes are underway around one of Colorado Springs' most beloved open spaces.

Recent days marked the beginning of what's expected to be a months-long effort to, in the words of the city parks department, "create more sustainable and resilient trails" in Red Rock Canyon Open Space. This will include replacing some of the former landfill's roadways — some now heavily trafficked by feet, bikes and horses — with singletrack and rerouting, closing and extending other segments.

In a presentation to the city's Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) working committee, project leader David Deitemeyer outlined six focus areas, including popular corridors of Sand Canyon, Hogback Valley and Palmer Trail.

The presentation estimated 22,941 linear feet of new and/or "improved" trail and 7,466 linear feet closed.

"We're not taking away or eliminating any trail corridors," Deitemeyer emphasized in an interview. "We are focused on enhancing sustainability and creating more resistant trails that can rebound after significant use over a weekend or a heavy rainfall. It'll provide for lower maintenance needs."

An early order of business has been along Round Up Trail. The city has been finishing up a years-long job requested by a state engineer to reclaim the site of a pond dug on the formerly private land. (For years this has been a scene of dirt deeper into the open space, not the scenic water popularly visited up from the main trailhead.)

That job has caused trail closures, and more are anticipated throughout the project running through summer.

Another highly visible job will be at the start of Mesa Trail — the wide path running uphill from the main parking lot, near the bike playground. Concepts show that straight-up stretch being closed and replaced with a leaner trail taking a more ribbon-like approach into the open space. Similar concepts are planned for stretches of Sand Canyon Trail and Overlook Trail on the opposite side of the open space.

Another high-profile change will come on the east end, popularly accessed from 26th Street. The former roadbed through Hogback Valley will be covered up in favor of longer, winding singletrack. The city will declare this a new part of the Chamberlain Trail, which is envisioned to span the foothills between Cheyenne Mountain and Blodgett Peak.

"Those old road cuts collect and convey water; what essentially happens is water collects in the tread and has no way to get off," Deitemeyer explained. "And often roads are designed from point A to point B in as straight a line as possible, which means straight up slope."

Erosion is also the concern along segments popularly accessed from the Section 16 trailhead. Modifications and realignments will start about a quarter-mile up Palmer Trail and continue out to Parallel and Waterfall trails.

Mountain biking group Medicine Wheel Trail Advocates has called this "the most complicated part of the 2023 work." The group has stated its expectation for Parallel Trail to maintain its black/difficult designation, while "significant effort has been made to retain the most interesting and compelling technical features" of Palmer Trail. The intersection of Palmer and what riders known as the bottom of the downhill Section 16 route is expected to "be reworked to enhance stability and improve sight lines for users traveling downhill."

Meanwhile, Waterfall Trail "isn't much now," Deitemeyer said. "But give it time, and it'll be incredible."

That work could start later this spring or summer. Deitemeyer said the aim is to close and build trails simultaneously in hopes of minimizing corridor closures.

Work is expected to last until September. The city plans to post updates on a project website and the parks department's social medias.

