The streets of downtown Monument were filled with families, dogs, music and vendors on July 4.
It was the stuff that memories are made of.
It was this editor’s first time at Monument’s Fourth of July celebration, and it felt like, in a word, “home.”
It was hard not to get wrapped up in the spirit of town and the patriotic atmosphere, as everyone seemed to be wearing the colors of the flag and/or holding a flag.
To kick off the day, for those who were so inclined, a four-mile run from Palmer Lake to Monument early on the sparkling sunny morning, followed by the traditional pancake breakfast at St. Peter’s church in Monument.
The crowd, awash in red, white and blue lined up for the Monument Hill Kiwanis Fourth of July Parade with an “Honoring Our Educators” theme. The procession featured 84 participants — among them several dozen Lewis-Palmer School District 38 teachers and employees, who collectively served as the Grand Marshals.
After that, the vendors lined Second Street and beyond for the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce street vendor fair. There were food booths and informational booths and lots of people out enjoying it all. They made a second parade up and down the streets to an from Limbach Park, where adults enjoyed draft beer and children enjoyed hot dogs and other goodies while listening to live music in the chamber’s family-friendly beer garden.
“We were very happy to see the normal crowds back,” said Chamber President and CEO Terri Hayes, who, with the chamber team and a slew of volunteers made sure the day went smoothly.
Also keeping an eye on things were safety patrols by the Monument Police Department. Chief of Police Sean Hemingway and some of his team kept the peace from their bikes, with others on foot and in department vehicles. It looked like as much fun as it was work as they greeted residents and visitors.
The overall turnout, Hayes said, was larger than last year but didn’t break the record set prior to the pandemic in 2019.
And that’s OK. It was great day.
Fortunately this week’s heat wave hadn’t arrived yet, so the temperatures stayed just right.
The new-this-year D38 kid activities in front of the district administration building provided some free fun for families.
As things wound down in Monument, much of the crowd drifted over to Palmer Lake to enjoy the town’s the Festival on the Fourth and to secure a spot for the evening’s fireworks.
Festival on the Fourth director Cindy Graff-Kuchinsky told The Tribune, “l think we have the best small-town fireworks in America.”
Per the results of an unofficial poll, I’d say that’s probably true.
Contact Tribune Editor Michelle Karas at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com..