It was a strong end to another fantastic season of innovation and learning for the Bearbotics Robotics Team, the combined Palmer Ridge and Lewis-Palmer high schools District 38 competitive team.

The team's season wrapped up at the First Robotics Competition [FRC for short] Colorado regional competition, held March 23-25 at the University of Denver. The team competed against 43 of the top teams from across eight states and two countries. Bearbotics did well early on, rising to second place overall, and making the finals, however a rough Saturday morning resulted in the team falling back to eighth place. The group rallied, but ended up just one spot short of qualifying for nationals. Still, the team garnered one personal award, and three team awards, including the top engineering award of the competiton for "Excellence in Engineering," which was a first for the program.

"This was truly a team effort, with everything peaking at the right time," Coach mike Hinkle said of the season in a message to the Tri-Lakes community. "Thanks for all of your interest and support — we really appreciate it. GO Bearbotics!"