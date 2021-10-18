Nine people were hospitalized early Sunday morning after a Colorado Springs man suspected of driving while drunk crashed head-on into another vehicle while driving the wrong way on Interstate 25 near Monument, the Colorado State Patrol said.
The head-on collision was reported just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday just south of the County Line Road exit.
According to the Colorado State Patrol, the suspected drunk driver’s vehicle was heading south in the northbound lanes when it crashed into an Acura MDX with eight people inside, all from the Denver metro area.
The suspect, who was driving a Subaru Impreza, was seriously hurt, as were the people in the Acura.
Officers said they suspected the driver was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana based on statements he made and evidence found in his vehicle.
The driver and everyone in the Acura were taken to area hospitals. The northbound lanes of the interstate were closed for four hours.
