The race for sheriff stacked up in February with four Republican candidates and one Democratic candidate.
Republicans Joe Roybal, Steve Noblitt, Greg Maxwell and Todd Watkins along with Democrat John Foley have registered with the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office to succeed El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder. Elder cannot run for reelection in 2022 because of term limits.
The winner of the election faces a reported understaffed office, an agency that has been riddled by lawsuits and a time of shifting public opinion about law enforcement.
The agency must deal with 114 empty positions, 80 of which are sworn and 34 of which are unsworn. Deborah Mynatt, the agency’s spokeswoman, said staffing could improve if 19 graduating deputies successfully complete the agency’s training academy along with 34 who started the academy last month.
One of the foremost lawsuits against the Sheriff’s Office in recent years involved a $65,000 settlement in a federal class-action from the American Civil Liberties Union of Colorado on behalf of six El Paso County jail inmates who alleged Elder’s “disordered, mismanaged” policies led to a COVID-19 outbreak that sickened more than 1,000 inmates and was the largest outbreak among Colorado jails and prisons.
Here’s a look at the five candidates ahead of the June 28 primary election who believe they can tackle these issues:
• Joe Roybal served with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office for more than 26 years in a variety of capacities from tactical teams and jail assignments to his latest position with department as undersheriff. He touted his experience managing the department’s budget, collaborating with outside partners, and working in the department’s internal affairs office.
Roybal noted that his priority is to build a safer community, including for inmates and deputies.
When asked about the May 2021 class-action settlement, Roybal emphasized the jail made the changes set out in the lawsuit that the Sheriff’s Office takes COVID-19 “seriously.”
As for staffing shortages within the sheriff’s office, Roybal plans to make deputies feel more valued.
“I think we solve this with retention,” Roybal said. “Retention is the key.”
Roybal wants to find more incoming deputies with previous experience because those positions offer deputies larger pay incentives, which he believes could help retention. He also wants to work with deputies to get time off approved as best as possible. Plus, give commanders more responsibility to track their own budgets in an effort to engage commanders and help them stay invested with their units and keep “more eyes” on the budget.
Roybal has raised more than any other candidate with $33,328 and took out a $1,000 loan.
• Steve Noblitt, as a member of the Colorado Springs Police Department for nearly 25 years, moved around the ranks of the department serving in community relations, the domestic violence and sexual assault unit, and most recently in the Specialized Enforcement Division overseeing areas like the Colorado Springs Airport and municipal courthouse. Noblitt also served in the Marine Corps before his police work.
Noblitt said “legislation that came down kind of solidified that we don’t fully trust our law enforcement,” referring also to the protests of 2020 and calls for defunding police.
Noblitt’s said he hopes to “restore public trust” by creating a “good vison” for the Sheriff’s Office by engaging with those who serve there. By investing and engaging with deputies and listening to them, Noblitt believes he can improve retention, and by holding the Sheriff’s Office “accountable” from within, he hopes to elicit more public trust.
He also said he wants to expand the county’s mental health resources such as the Behavioral Health Connect Program (BHCON), the Sheriff’s Office’s mental health unit.
Noblitt took out $3,500 in loans for the election and raised $3,500 in campaign financing.
• Greg Maxwell works as the director of security at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs and serves the Sheriff’s Office as a reserve lieutenant. He said he began his service with the department as a volunteer chaplain and completed the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Reserve Academy in 2005, when he worked in the Crime Reduction Unit and as a K-9 handler, among other assignments and has since been fully POST-certified, the state certification for peace officers.
“The 30 years in the private sector, I think has given me just a leg up on everybody else,” Maxwell said. “My business background, the ability to find creative solutions, established and trusted relationships that I have, throughout, not just here, but on a national level, to try to find things that we could do that maybe our agency isn’t doing.”
Maxwell intends to prioritize recruitment by boosting morale, improve collaboration within the agency by listening to staff’s needs, and foster support for deputies with strong leadership, he said.
As for managing the jail and solving issues that arise, Maxwell believes consulting outside resources and relying on outside partnerships would benefit the Sheriff’s Office.
“Getting the knowledge of what people are doing well, and relying on that instead of working in a silo” is important, Maxwell said.
He raised the second-most in campaign financing with $10,964.
• Todd Watkins, an Army veteran, served with U.S. Border Patrol for 24 years before retiring in May 2021. Watkins moved to Colorado in in 2015, when he split time working locally and in Washington, D.C., during his last position with Border Patrol as its emergency manager, he said.
Throughout his career, Watkins served in a variety of capacities with the Border Patrol, including being a border protection liaison officer to the U.S. Special Operations Command North.
Watkins believes his experience running “large and complex law enforcement operations” qualifies him for the sheriff’s position.
“I think I bring a very new and fresh perspective on the circumstances and the situations which confront policing organizations,” Watkins said.
Part of Watkins’ perspective also includes disapproval of the government and distrust in elections.
“We have corrupt officials who appoint and hire corrupt bureaucrats to impose their political ideologies upon us,” Watkins campaign website states. “We cannot trust them. We can’t even trust our elections.”
When it comes to tackling the jail and understaffing, Watkins said heplans to focus on listening to suggestions of those already apart of the organization and focusing on retention by boosting morale with better monetary incentives such as merit-based promotions and benefits packages.
Watkins’ campaign raised $903.
• John Foley, who considers himself a conservative Democrat, spent his career in the Marine Corps as an infantryman. He also worked in military intelligence, oversaw counter drug operations, and during the Iraq War served as an adviser with the Iraqi Army overseeing training and prisoner programs.
He retired from the military in 2015 after more than 20 years of service.
Foley joined the race for sheriff after some of his veteran friends encouraged him to run.
“The key thing I bring to the table is leadership,” Foley said. “I mean, the whole focus of an Army officer’s career is leadership and about enforcing standards and improving morale wherever you go.”
Foley saw his background translating well into the sheriff’s position to provide ethical and effective management of the agency; particularly, his experience hiring and managing prison detainees.
“As far as the jail and other aspects, that’s where the ability of just operating and following human rights and just proper procedures and not doing stuff, either illegal or unethical, that’s important,” Foley said.
No financial information was available for Foley’s campaign.
Karl Dent, a Republican who was running for sheriff, dropped out following concerns over a felony trespassing conviction against him last fall.
Contact the writer: jessica.snouwaert@gazette.com. Esteban Candelaria contributed to this report.