The fate of a contentious 450-home subdivision near Black Forest was finalized Tuesday when El Paso County Commissioners approved the development’s sketch plan after months of reworking in response to pushback from neighbors concerned over traffic, water supply and threats to their rural lifestyle.

Commissioners voted 4-1 in favor of approving the Jaynes Property sketch plan, which details land designation for the single-family residential lots, commercial use and open space on 142 acres southwest of the intersection of Poco and Vollmer roads.

Those in favor praised both residents for expressing opposition and developer Classic Homes for better accommodating them during the preliminary design process.

“I grew up in a rural area and I watched areas directly around my family’s property change very drastically,” Commissioner Carrie Geitner said. “I’m not unsympathetic to the concerns around this, but in this case, though (the plan) is not perfect… there has been a considerable effort to minimize those effects.”

The plan was first denied by the Planning Commission in February on the basis that the proposed density on the plot's perimeter did not integrate enough with the character of existing 5-acre and 2.5-acre rural residential lots to the north and west.

The plan then went to County Commissioners on March 23, when they granted Classic Homes CEO Doug Stimple’s request for a two-week extension to revise the sketch and resubmit it to the Planning Commission in hopes of an approval recommendation. That request proved successful on April 6 with Planning Commission members voting 8-1 for recommendation, citing an obligation to uphold property owner rights and what they believe was the developer’s "generous effort" to accommodate resident feedback.

That plan, forwarded to county commissioners and approved Tuesday, features 2.5-acre lots, or five additional homes, that will access Poco Road and serve as a density buffer to the 5-acre lots across the rural road. The original plan proposed 1-acre lots in that area.

The plan also features 0.7-acre lots instead of half-acre lots across from the 2.5-acre lots to the west. Internal density within the Jaynes property has been increased from 12 units to 15 units per acre to accommodate the transition, according to the April 6 presentation by Andrea Barlow of N.E.S. Inc., representing Classic Homes.

Water supply to the inner homes would be provided by the Falcon Area Water and Wastewater Authority, while the 2.5-acre lots would draw from individual wells, Barlow said earlier this month.

Slight changes made to the sketch plan in the last two weeks include expanding a setback along the western boundary from 75 feet to 85 feet and increasing the density around an existing residence near the Jaynes Property from three half-acre lots to two 0.7-acre lots.

Barlow fended off neighbors’ statements that the plan’s density transition is still unsatisfactory by arguing that the Jaynes Property conforms with the county’s Master Plan, a document that establishes a vision for accommodating mass growth that could swell the county’s population by another 250,000 by 2050, and that it matches nearby mass developments like the near-5,000 approved units in the Sterling Ranch subdivision to the east and the high-density Retreat at Timber Ridge to the northeast.

She also said the main bluff on the property, a habitat for birds and a pronghorn herd that blocks out city views and noise, will be leveled as multiple geological surveys have deemed it to have “no significant natural features.”

Residents, like 45-year Poco Road resident Gary Bierele, disagreed.

"We've been given this natural defining transition line between rural and urban (areas)," Bierele said. "This ridge ... cries out to remain rural for the integrity, distinction and aesthetics of this area and our rural neighborhood."

Commissioner Longinos Gonzalez voted against approval, saying he had expected the developer to reduce the 450-home number and inner density from its original plan.

"I did think (the plan) was going to come back as slightly less dense," he said.

Next steps in the subdivision approval process include submitting rezoning requests and a preliminary plan, which includes more details like landscaping, sidewalk and road improvements, ahead of a final plat, after which home sales can begin.